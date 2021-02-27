Knebworth author pens spiritual fantasy trilogy motivated by dearly departed friend

Published: 12:00 PM February 27, 2021 Updated: 11:57 AM March 2, 2021

A local unpublished author has written a trilogy tapping into the supernatural and spiritual, featuring online audio excerpts from an ex-BBC broadcaster and journalist.

Knebworth resident Mark Hutchinson, who writes under the name Mark Anthony, has been composing his saga, The Spirit Tracers, for 12 years, taking inspiration from real life and spiritual experiences.

The Spirit Tracers' author, Mark Anthony - Credit: Mark Anthony

"It came about through a personal experience really," Mark told this paper. Pondering on where the spirits of unborn infants go, he added that his experience of believing he would have a daughter was a key starting point in his writing process.

Naming her Lee Ann, after Lee Ann Womack and her country hit I Hope You Can Dance, he came up with this idea that unborn infants go somewhere between heaven and earth, and train to become guardian angels. "I swear on my heart, I'm sure that Lee Ann, over the years, has been around me and still is to this day. That's initially how the story came about, but over the years, it's expanded."

Another key inspiration Mark noted, which is also detailed further on his website, is his friend Robert Miller: "He was around about 12 years ago when I first started writing, and I used to read extracts to him every Saturday night. Unfortunately, he passed.

"He was an amazing individual. He was very advanced for his age, I have a feeling that he was an old soul in a young body, and I always thought he was a visionary."

And for that very reason, Mark included Robert as a visionary god character in the trilogy. It would only become apparent to Mark years after adding his character into The Spirit Tracers that Robert had once written that he'd like to take on that form.

Mark's friend, Robert Miller - Credit: Supplied by Mark Anthony

"I totally feel that Robert is guiding me. Over the last three or four years, I've turned the story on its head and made it much more expandable, hence why it's a trilogy and not just a single book. It's a whole new star system and a whole new galaxy."

Mark, who also states he is a firm believer in the laws of attraction, described how forces beyond our comprehension impacted not just his life, but his story, too. "At the heart of the story, it's a journey of somebody who could've been my daughter, and how she overcomes these obstacles," he said. "She has various things to do, and that decides whether or not she can become a guardian angel."

The first book in the trilogy has been completed, with the second and third instalments undergoing some reworks. Mark has also expressed his desire to write both prequels and sequels to the series, making the project as it stands a much bigger idea.

He said: "I'm thinking huge; because, if you're going to think, you might as well go big. I do have my eyes on this becoming a Disney+ series, certainly a comic after the book's done, and hopefully a series of films or TV series. It's so Disney, it's unbelievable."

In the spirit of propelling his trilogy, Mark contacted his friend, ex-BBC broadcaster David Allan, to voice an audio trailer and excerpts, which are available to listen to online. Mark has played teasers, presented in the form of radio plays, on his radio show Musicana on Mixlr, which have been well-received.

David Allan - Credit: Supplied by Mark Anthony

"It's absolutely amazing to think that you've got a blank page, and then all of a sudden, you've got these worlds that you're building. They seem real to me, because I've been with these characters for 12 years on and off."

Detailing more of the journey authoring his trilogy has taken him on, Mark spoke again of Robert, who was a talented animator and artist. While attending a Disney Expo in 2012, Mark met Pete Docter, chief creative officer at Pixar, best known for directing Up, Inside Out, Monsters Inc. and, most recently, Soul.

"I've got a photograph of him holding up one of Robert's artworks. How about this for a letter from a few years ago?" He read an excerpt of a letter, addressed to Mark, about Robert's art: "Thank you for sharing the work of this talented young man. He was gifted, full of greatness and potential... The world was robbed of a unique talent and I'm sorry for our loss."

Mark said: "That last line, that speaks volumes. He knows that Robert would've been on his team.

Robert was a talented artist and animator - Credit: Supplied by Mark Anthony

Closing the interview, Mark thanked all the people who have been a part of his trilogy's journey so far. Speaking finally of Robert, he said: "I'm sure he knows what he wants from it, he wants me to do the very best.

"You've got to work, you can't expect something to fall in your lap, and I'm happy to have been doing that. It's a labour of love for me, but he's definitely pushing me in the right direction."

More information about The Spirit Tracers, including audio excerpts and information about author Mark Anthony, can be found at thespirittracers.com.