The signs you may need a mobility bathroom and how it can help you achieve independence

'If you're worried about using the bathroom, it may be time to consider making changes to gain back your independence.' Image: Getty Images focusandblur

Lee Brand, mobility bathroom expert and manager of BMAS Hitchin, outlines the tell-tale signs that your bathroom may need adapting, and explains how mobility bathrooms can provide function and style.

'Mobility bathrooms should be designed with safety and comfort as a priority and should be tailored to the individual dependant on their concerns.' Image: BMAS Hitchin 'Mobility bathrooms should be designed with safety and comfort as a priority and should be tailored to the individual dependant on their concerns.' Image: BMAS Hitchin

Q: How do I know if I need a mobility bathroom?

If you’re struggling with age-related weakness or arthritis and are already using mobility aids or feel unsafe in your bathroom, it may be time to consider making changes to regain your independence.

If you’re a child of an elderly parent, you may notice that they’re not keeping on top of their personal hygiene – this could be because they’re scared to use the bathroom.

Bathing shouldn’t be a chore; you should be able to relax and enjoy spending time in your bathroom. If you’re worried about using it, or have an elderly parent that is, I would highly recommend considering a mobility bathroom for a better quality of life.

Q: What are the advantages of mobility bathrooms?

'Unlike standard bathroom companies, a specialist provides the expert experience and knowledge to design and install the perfect safe bathing solution.' Image: BMAS Hitchin 'Unlike standard bathroom companies, a specialist provides the expert experience and knowledge to design and install the perfect safe bathing solution.' Image: BMAS Hitchin

By choosing an easy-access bathroom, you can maintain safe and independent bathing. In some cases, it can even mean the difference between remaining in the comfort of your home and having to explore other accommodation options.

Just like you would install a stairlift if you found it difficult to get up the stairs, you should consider a mobility bathroom to make bathing an easy and enjoyable experience.

Q: What’s the difference between a mobility bathroom and a standard bathroom?

Mobility bathrooms should be designed with safety and comfort as a priority and should be tailored to the individual dependant on their concerns.

Walk-in baths, walk-in showers and wet rooms are the safer alternatives to the products available from standard bathroom companies.

For example, our walk-in showers feature an ultra-low threshold, and our wet rooms are completely level access, meaning they’re step-free. You can also choose a walk-in bath with a door entry. These can all be completed with discreet extras such as slip-resistant floors and folding seats.

Q: Will a mobility bathroom look unattractive?

Not all mobility bathrooms mirror the clinical, hospital style – just because you need a safe bathroom, that doesn’t mean it can’t fit in with the rest of your home.

We offer a wide range of colours and finishes so you don’t have to choose between style and sensibility.

Q: Why should I use a mobility bathroom specialist?

Unlike standard bathroom companies, a specialist provides the expert experience and knowledge to design and install the perfect safe bathing solution.

We have 26 years’ experience in the bathroom adaptation industry, and always establish an individual’s unique needs to ensure they can feel comfortable and happy in their bathroom for life.

Q: How can I get a mobility bathroom?

Our showroom is now open with strict safety measures in place - if you’re considering a mobility bathroom, I would recommend paying us a visit to discover your options.

Next, we will arrange a convenient time to visit you and assess your current bathroom and your needs. During coronavirus, we are following guidelines to ensure the safety of our customers and our colleagues.

We then provide a free, no-obligation quotation and bathroom design. If you are concerned about how we will carry out these assessments and your safety at this time, please don’t hesitate to contact us to discuss this.

We are a family-run business that prides itself on its attention to detail and commitment to go the extra mile for customers. Your entire bathroom project will be managed from start to finish and I will personally sign off your new bathroom to ensure you are completely satisfied. Should you have any queries post-installation, the team will be on hand to help.

Go to www.bathingmobility.co.uk for more information or contact them on 01462 889 097 or herts@bathingmobility.co.uk.

Visit the showroom at 67 Hermitage Road, Hitchin SG5 1DB