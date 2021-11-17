Christmas fair, arts and crafts and more set for Letchworth

The Settlement in Letchworth is getting into the Christmas spirit - Credit: Hilary Kemp

Christmas is just around the corner - and Letchworth Settlement is well and truly getting into the spirit.

The organisation is set for a bumper year, with a Christmas Fair, festive craft workshops, Christmas cards and a Letchworth-themed calendar.

The Christmas Art and Craft Fair will take place on November 26, from 3pm to 9pm.

It's free to enter, and will be held at the Settlement building, in Nevells Road.

The Christmas Fair is an ideal opportunity to find unusual, hand crafted gifts from local makers and small businesses. Glasswork, ceramics, paintings, handwoven scarves and bags for all ages are just a few of the items on sale at the fair.

There will also be a selection of cakes, mulled wine, and mince pies available.

One of the big attractions of the fair is the raffle, which has a long list of fabulous prizes. They include a tour of London's sights, a handmade Christmas wreath, a family ticket to Standalone Farm, and hampers of local produce.

Most of these prizes have been donated by local organisations. Raffle tickets can be bought at the fair, or online via the Settlement website.

The Settlement has worked closely with students who have designed an exclusive range of Christmas cards, and with photographers on a characterful Letchworth calendar.

The calendar contains seasonal sights, and the images were the winning photographs from a competition held in the summer.

The Settlement also offers a series of workshops throughout the year, especially in the run-up Christmas.

These include decoration making and wreath making. Places on these workshops are snapped up quickly - it's worth booking well in advance.

Chair of the Settlement management committee, Hilary Kemp, said: "We're delighted to be running the Christmas Fair once again at the Settlement, after the disappointment of not being able to hold a fair in 2020 - our centenary year.

"We hope that you will join us this year for a fun, festive day. We want to celebrate the talented artists and crafters of Letchworth, inspire ideas for unique gifts, and get people into the festive spirit for Letchworth's Christmas weekend."

To find out more about the events on offer, visit www.letchworthsettlement.org.uk.