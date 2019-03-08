Advanced search

Hitchin's summer beach due to return next week

PUBLISHED: 13:45 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:45 08 August 2019

Hitchin's beach will be returning next week. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hitchin's beach will be returning next week. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Hitchin's popular beach week is returning for the town's residents to enjoy.

Starting next week, you can bring the kids, get an ice cream and kick back in a sun lounger at Hitchin's beach - which will be set up in the square in Market Place.

Admission is free and the space will be open from 10am to 4pm from Tuesday, August 13 to Sunday, August 18.

The beach has been sponsored and organised by jewellers Gatwards of Hitchin, Herts Timber and Building Supplies and Hitchin Business Improvement Development.

Speaking on the return of the beach, Charlotte Gatward, of Gatwards, said: "As a family business, we wanted to do something for our family-oriented community.

"We are hoping this gives something back to our community and puts Hitchin on the map."

