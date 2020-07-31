The Range group raises £51,000 as Stevenage store fundraising figures revealed

Employees at The Range stores across the country have raised more than £51,000 for the NHS, as we can reveal how much the Stevenage store’s staff have raised.

Through fundraising, staff at the 175 Range stores across the UK have collected £51,479 for the NHS.

And the Range Stevenage, based at the Roaring Meg Retail Park, has raised £375 to that total.

Staff have been praised for their dedication to following the store’s new social distancing measures – alongside their work in raising large sums of money for the NHS to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founder of The Range, Chris Dawson states: “I think our customers will be proud to learn that we have raised a collective £51,479.56 to help our valued and loved National Health Service.

“I am extremely proud of the effort store staff have put in to achieve this, as well as keeping our social distancing measures in place.”