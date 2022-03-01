HM The Queen's helicopter lands at Walsworth Common in Hitchin. - Credit: Sara Rhule

Pictures show the moment HM The Queen’s Royal Family helicopter landed and took off from a park in north Hertfordshire today.

On-lookers were left stunned as Queen Elizabeth II’s £5million Sikorsky S-76 chopper landed in Walsworth Common in Hitchin this afternoon (March 1).

It is thought that Prince Edward the Earl of Wessex was visiting the Hertfordshire town today and took off in style at around 4pm.

Queen Elizabeth II pictured with the Earl of Wessex. - Credit: PA

“Loved that they treated those watching take off to a little show of how it flies! Was impressive to see,” said one resident who watched the helicopter leave.

Prince Edward is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and he is 14th in line of succession to the British throne.

Take off! Queen Elizabeth II’s £5million Sikorsky S-76 left Hitchin at around 4.30pm. - Credit: Supplied

He began full-time duties as a working member of the royal family in 2002 and undertakes engagements on behalf of The Queen.

On February 6 this year Her Majesty The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

It marks 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

The major Platinum Jubilee celebrations will begin on Thursday, June 2 and will continue over the weekend until June 5.

Do you know what the Royal Family were doing in Hertfordshire this afternoon? Email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk