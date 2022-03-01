The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Pictures show HM The Queen’s Royal Family helicopter land in Hitchin

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 6:14 PM March 1, 2022
HM The Queen's helicopter lands at Walsworth Common in Hitchin.

HM The Queen's helicopter lands at Walsworth Common in Hitchin. - Credit: Sara Rhule

Pictures show the moment HM The Queen’s Royal Family helicopter landed and took off from a park in north Hertfordshire today.  

On-lookers were left stunned as Queen Elizabeth II’s £5million Sikorsky S-76 chopper landed in Walsworth Common in Hitchin this afternoon (March 1).  

It is thought that Prince Edward the Earl of Wessex was visiting the Hertfordshire town today and took off in style at around 4pm.  

Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by the Earl of Wessex, Patron and Vice- Patron of the Commonwealth G

Queen Elizabeth II pictured with the Earl of Wessex. - Credit: PA

“Loved that they treated those watching take off to a little show of how it flies! Was impressive to see,” said one resident who watched the helicopter leave.  

Prince Edward is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and he is 14th in line of succession to the British throne. 

Take off! Queen Elizabeth II’s £5million Sikorsky S-76 left Hitchin at around 4.30pm.

Take off! Queen Elizabeth II’s £5million Sikorsky S-76 left Hitchin at around 4.30pm. - Credit: Supplied

He began full-time duties as a working member of the royal family in 2002 and undertakes engagements on behalf of The Queen.  

On February 6 this year Her Majesty The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. 

Most Read

  1. 1 B197 High Street reopens near North Road after crash in Stevenage
  2. 2 Police officer sacked over sex toy photos
  3. 3 Driver who killed 10-year-old in horror Bishop’s Stortford crash is jailed
  1. 4 Savings to be made after pandemic cost Stevenage council almost £5m
  2. 5 Distraction thieves target shopper at Letchworth Garden City Morrisons
  3. 6 Pictures show HM The Queen’s Royal Family helicopter land in Hitchin
  4. 7 Timetable change for Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire commuter trains
  5. 8 Petrol and diesel prices hit ‘worrying new record highs’ over 151p
  6. 9 Suspended sentence for footy fan who racially abused Rio Ferdinand
  7. 10 Hitchin roast dinner rated amongst best in Britain by Muddy Stilettos

It marks 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. 

The major Platinum Jubilee celebrations will begin on Thursday, June 2 and will continue over the weekend until June 5. 

Do you know what the Royal Family were doing in Hertfordshire this afternoon? Email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk  

Herts Live News
Royal Family
The Queen
Hitchin News

Don't Miss

The A602/A119 roundabout at Watton-at-Stone, with routes to Stevenage, Hertford and Ware

Hertfordshire Highways

Busy Hertfordshire roundabout to shut for two weekends running

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Tthe Kite at The Red Hart. Picture: Tom Weller

7 of the best pubs in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Queues of traffic during roadworks on Lytton Way on Saturday, February 18

Herts Live News

End in sight for roadworks which caused major jams at Stevenage Tesco

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A body has been found in woodland at Graveley near Stevenage. 

Herts Live News

Body found in Hertfordshire village woodland near Stevenage and Hitchin

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon