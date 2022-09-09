Designated areas set up to pay floral tributes to The Queen

Members of the community are welcome to leave floral tributes to the Queen in various areas across Stevenage and North Herts - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

Members of the community wishing to pay tribute to The Queen through laying flowers and messages can do so across various designated locations across our area.

Stevenage Borough Council has set up two areas to leave floral tributes in the town. One in the Town Square and one in the Bowling Green area of the High Street.

The Mayor of Stevenage, Cllr Margaret Notley and Leader of the Council, Cllr Sharon Taylor laid floral tributes in the town centre by a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II early this afternoon.

Following yesterday's sad news about Queen Elizabeth II, we have set up areas for you to leave floral tributes.

The first location is in the Town Square and the second is the Bowling Green area in the Old Town. pic.twitter.com/mhT7sXoIut — Stevenage Council (@StevenageBC) September 9, 2022

North Herts Council has also set up areas to leave tributes.

Residents of North Hertfordshire are welcome to lay flowers in designated areas in memory of Her Majesty The Queen.



Floral tributes may be laid at Broadway Gardens in Letchworth, Priory Gardens in Royston, and The Cloisters in Hitchin. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/by2MIMSXEY — North Herts Council (@NorthHertsDC) September 9, 2022

Floral tributes can be made at Broadway Gardens in Letchworth, Priory Gardens in Royston and The Cloisters in Hitchin.

The council has asked that flowers are taken out of cellophane wrappers, and that no naked flames or candles are left.

Do you plan on leaving a tribute? Send your pictures and memories of the Queen to news@thecomet.net.