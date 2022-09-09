The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News

Designated areas set up to pay floral tributes to The Queen

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 12:59 PM September 9, 2022
Updated: 1:05 PM September 9, 2022
The queen floral tribute stevenage borough council

Members of the community are welcome to leave floral tributes to the Queen in various areas across Stevenage and North Herts - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

Members of the community wishing to pay tribute to The Queen through laying flowers and messages can do so across various designated locations across our area.

Stevenage Borough Council has set up two areas to leave floral tributes in the town. One in the Town Square and one in the Bowling Green area of the High Street.

The Mayor of Stevenage, Cllr Margaret Notley and Leader of the Council, Cllr Sharon Taylor laid floral tributes in the town centre by a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II early this afternoon.

North Herts Council has also set up areas to leave tributes. 

Floral tributes can be made at Broadway Gardens in Letchworth, Priory Gardens in Royston and The Cloisters in Hitchin. 

The council has asked that flowers are taken out of cellophane wrappers, and that no naked flames or candles are left.

Do you plan on leaving a tribute? Send your pictures and memories of the Queen to news@thecomet.net.

The Queen
Stevenage News
North Herts News

Don't Miss

Outside the TK Maxx store in The Forum in Stevenage

Retail

Refusal recommended for Stevenage TK Maxx relocation plans

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Vito Valenti is set to retire after running his shoe repair shop at The Hyde in Stevenage for more than 40 years

Retail

'Heart and sole' of The Hyde - shoe repair shop closes after four decades

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
An Arriva driver strike is set to take place on Monday, September 5 and Tuesday, September 6

Arriva staff strike set to hit Hertfordshire bus routes in September

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Nicole Banton-Whitelock is "wanted" in connection with an alleged Criminal Behaviour Order breach - Herts police

Hertfordshire Constabulary

36-year-old woman with links to Hitchin and Royston 'wanted'

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon