Appeal after Stevenage arson attack leaves occupants homeless

A Stevenage household has been made temporarily homeless after their home was deliberately set alight.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses after the arson in The Muntings.

Police were called by the fire service shortly before midday on Tuesday, September 22, to advise that they were attending a fire at the address.

It was discovered that the front door of the property had been deliberately set alight, causing extensive damage.

Det Con Jennie Wilson, from the Stevenage Local Crime Unit, said: “Thankfully no one was inside the property at the time, as the consequences could have proved fatal. Extensive damage was caused however and the occupants of the address have been left temporarily homeless as a result.

“Our enquiries are continuing to trace the person, or people, responsible for this dangerous act. If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please contact us straightaway.”

Anyone with information is asked to email jennie.wilson@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/76252/20.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.