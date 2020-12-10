Could a mobility bathroom change your life?

Published: 4:27 PM December 10, 2020 Updated: 5:21 PM December 15, 2020

'If you are worried about using your bathroom, you should really think about making some changes.' Picture: BMAS Hitchin - Credit: Archant

We spoke to Lee Brand, mobility bathroom expert and manager of BMAS Hitchin, to learn why he thinks safe bathing is so important, and how the business is supporting their customers during Covid-19.

Q: Firstly, tell me a bit about BMAS Hitchin.

A: We’re mobility bathroom specialists, supplying bespoke adapted bathrooms to people who are struggling due to mobility issues, or those that are wanting to future proof in case of any potential problems.

When you think ‘mobility bathroom’, an image of a hospital toilet may spring to mind - that couldn’t be further from reality. Our main priority is always the safety of our customers, but the design is also an integral factor. Our bathrooms are stylish, easy to clean, and most importantly, provide a safe space to relax and stay on top of your personal hygiene.

Q: Why is having a mobility bathroom important?

A: You should feel comfortable, confident and happy in your home – if you’re scared or worried about using your bathroom without the help of someone else, you should really think about making some changes.

It’s never been more essential to be able to live independently. Family members may have visited you previously to help you navigate your bathroom, but with Covid-19, this is no longer possible.

You can choose the style and colour scheme of your bathroom, and we’ll take care of the rest, assessing how you move and your current bathroom to recommend some changes or additions that may make your life that little bit easier.

Q: What kind of challenges have you faced this year?

A: The BMAS brand is well-established and I have been working in the area since last September, but we actually opened the Hitchin showroom in March this year – you could say we didn’t have the best timing! But, despite this, I’m really proud of the progress we’ve made and our impression on the local people. As we only focus on safe bathing, we offer something unique to Hertfordshire, and more and more people are looking to repurpose their homes to stay in them longer, rather than move into care homes.

I wish I could thank all our customers in person for their support – people are already referring us to family and friends and we’ve received some incredible feedback which doesn’t go unnoticed.

Q: How are you supporting your customers during the pandemic?

A: As always, we’re going above and beyond to give our customers the best service possible at this time. We’re still doing home visits, while following Covid regulations of course; we need to assess the current bathroom, and we find most people prefer talking face-to-face in the comfort of their own home. However, we’re making doubly sure that everyone is comfortable with the way we are operating in their homes at all times, and we’re wiping down every surface we touch while working. Of course, people are welcome to come to the showroom – it’s plenty big enough for social distancing – but you can also make a private appointment by giving us a call.

We’ve recently started writing a detailed report following a bathroom assessment to list the recommended changes and additions, and why they are beneficial. This allows people to further understand the reasoning behind our suggestions and gives them something to refer back to. I want to make it clear that it’s not all about money for us – we don’t pressure-sell, we just want to help you feel happy and safe in your bathroom.

We’ve even managed to introduce a new range of wall boarding this year. It’s preferable to tiles for most people as there’s no grout – the different pieces simply lock together and it’s completely waterproof and easy to maintain. The inspiration for the range is natural materials, like marble and graphite, and it comes in multiple colours.

Q: What’s in store for BMAS Hitchin in 2021?

A: We’ve got plans to branch out further afield in the new year to Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire. We will still be able to visit people in their homes in these areas and they’re not too far away to come and visit the showroom.

We want to keep growing as a business and continue to offer local people an exceptional service, impartial advice and the safe bathroom they deserve.

Visit bathingmobility.co.uk for more information. Call them on 01462 889 097.

BMAS Hitchin, 67 Hermitage Road, Hitchin, Hertfordshire, SG5 1DB