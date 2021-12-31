Historic village pub undergoes £170k revamp

A historic pub in Pirton has reopened following a £170,000 refurbishment that has given it a new lease of life.

The investment by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars, Hertfordshire resident and new licensee Steve Birch has transformed The Fox into quality traditional village pub.

Dating back to the early 1700s, The Fox was originally a private home and is believed to have become a beer house in the 1830s.

Licensee Steve Birch his team want to make The Fox a hub of the community

The revamp has carefully renovated the exterior of the Grade-II listed building. The interior has been upgraded throughout, too, making it more welcoming, while retaining all its character.

Features such as inglenook fireplaces, the old bar and original beams have been restored and a snug has been created. Horse brasses and pictures of the pub in bygone days adorn the walls, further adding to the atmosphere.

A new kitchen will enable The Fox to introduce food in the New Year, which will focus on traditional pub favourites including roasts on Sundays.

Steve has invested in a cellar overhaul and state-of-the-art dispense to ensure consistently perfect pints. The Fox will stock a choice of up to five cask ales, as well as wines from a local independent supplier.

The pub will be launching regular activities, such as a quiz night, to bring residents together and the snug is available for meetings of groups and organisations. Steve is also keen to find out more about The Fox’s past role in Pirton life and is appealing for stories and pictures of the pub through the ages.

He said: “The Fox is a beautiful old pub but had lost its way in recent years. The village has been excited and supportive of our plans to restore it to its former glory.

"We can’t thank them enough for their backing. The Fox will be the quintessential traditional pub with real ales, open fires and a warm welcome, whether customers want to drink and socialise or have some great pub food.

"Last New Year was tough with lockdowns in place. We hope that having a new-look local will help spread some good cheer at what is proving to be another challenging festive season for many.”

A second phase of work will start in 2022 to overhaul the pub’s large garden.