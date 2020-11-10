Supporting the community – Baldock pub offers free meals to emergency services and elderly

L-R: Caron Bunce. Dale Mabert. Gary Smith. Kieran Kilcullen. Olivia Jonas from The Engine in Baldock. Picture: Courtesy of Kieran Kilcullen Archant

A Baldock pub is offering free meals for emergency service workers and food parcels for the elderly throughout the second lockdown, with the main goal of supporting the community.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Engine, Baldock. Picture: DANNY LOO The Engine, Baldock. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Engine in Station Road is inviting NHS workers to collect a free lunch as a way of supporting them through the second wave, and is also operating an essential food shop following panic buying at the larger supermarkets.

General manager Kieran Kilcullen told the Comet: “Our main goal is to support the community – everything we do is charity-based to help the town.

“We provided free school lunches over October half term, and now want to help emergency services and the elderly that have been unable to get a food shop due to panic buying.

“The food bags are free, and people can also come and purchase the essentials – which we have put limits on.”

The Engine, Baldock. Picture: DANNY LOO The Engine, Baldock. Picture: DANNY LOO

Last month, The Engine was one of many local businesses to step up to help children and families affected by the government’s vote not to extend free school meals over the holidays,

You may also want to watch:

Kieran joined The Engine in August this year to help his brother Dale Mabert, who owns the pub.

“My brother has done a lot of charity work, while I focus on the community side of things – supporting our locals,” Kieran continued.

“We see what goes on in our own areas, we are not a corporate chain. With the lockdown it’s hard – it’s been an up and down journey for everyone. Being able to continue providing a takeaway service for food has made up for what we lost during lockdown.

“The pub had a bit of a reputation before and it was difficult to re-brand it in the midst of a lockdown, but the fresh food has been a real hit and we’re getting a lot of great reviews.”

The pub announced on its Facebook page that money made from the sales of the shop will be going back into the community projects such as schools, care homes, donations to fundraisers and social funds for town centre events.

Between 12 noon and 9pm, Monday to Sunday, emergency services personnel can go to The Engine’s collection point for a free meal. The essential food store is at the front of the building.

Customers can also order takeaway food online at Just Eat.