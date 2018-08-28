Advanced search

The Drapers Arms in Stevenage reopens doors after £250,000 refurbishment

PUBLISHED: 17:17 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 28 January 2019

The Drapers Arms in Stevenage's High Street has undergone a £250,000 refurbishment. Picture: The Drapers Arms

Archant

The Drapers Arms in Stevenage’s High Street reopened its doors last week after a £250,000 renovation.

The costly revamp brought nine new HD TVs, upgraded sound and lighting systems, and outdoor bar and beach huts.

To celebrate the relaunch, The Drapers Arms held a VIP opening weekend on Friday and Saturday with DJs from Kiss FM attending.

General manager Andrew Cottam said: “We are incredibly excited to relaunch our pub to the people of Stevenage. “Not only does the venue look amazing but we also have a brilliant range of drinks as well as delicious, well-priced food.”

The pub’s menu features an extended selection of veggie and vegan specials such as cauliflower dhansak curry and Thai lentil pie, as well as burgers and kid’s meals.

The pub has also introduced extensive range of gins to choose from and a selection of cask ales including local Barking Spider, Black Sheep, Doombar, Boondoggle, Southwald Bitter and Hobgoblin Gold.

To add further temptation there is also 2-for-1 cocktails and a comprehensive wine list and soft drink selection.

The beer garden at The Drapers Arms has been transformed, complete with beach hut booths and an outdoor bar . Picture: The Drapers ArmsThe beer garden at The Drapers Arms has been transformed, complete with beach hut booths and an outdoor bar . Picture: The Drapers Arms

