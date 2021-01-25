14 beautiful pictures showcase snowy Stevenage and Hitchin
Comet readers have been submitting their best pictures after a beautiful layer of snow covered Stevenage and North Hertfordshire over the weekend.
Flurries of snow throughout the day ensured Stevenage and North Herts were covered in a wintry white blanket on Sunday, January 24.
Many residents took the chance to enjoy this snow day with their families, with your pictures being sent in from Fairlands Lake, King George V Playing Fields, and back gardens adorned with snowmen.
You sent us shots of your picturesque walks, winter sledging and your best snowmen creations.
The Met Office continue to have a yellow weather warning in place for Herts until 11am today for ice, as sub-zero temperatures preserving Sunday's snowfall has also created an added ice risk.
With ice patches expected to cause disruption, the Met Office warn of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths for those taking essential journeys. Some injuries may occur from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
