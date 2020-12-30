Review of the Year 2019: October

Joy Morgan studied midwifery at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield. Archant

October saw the closure of a beloved high street store in Stevenage, the end of a high-profile murder investigation and the power of the community after a mum's body was flown back to her family after a freak accident.

A police cordon was put up on Saturday, October 5 after a body was found in woodland in Norton Green. Picture: Matt Margesson A police cordon was put up on Saturday, October 5 after a body was found in woodland in Norton Green. Picture: Matt Margesson

The month kicked off with the news that a body had been found in woodland just outside of Stevenage on Saturday, October 5.

The Morgan family were contacted and just days later the body was confirmed to be that of Joy Morgan, who was last seen in Ilford, East London in December 2018.

Detective Chief Inspector Justine Jenkins, from Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit, said: "Joy's mum was just pleading to get her daughter back so she could say goodbye properly.

"She [Carol] is very sad, but she's also happy that she's got that final piece of the jigsaw really."

The University of Hertfordshire held a remembrance service after Joy's body was confirmed found. Picture: Fiona Souter The University of Hertfordshire held a remembrance service after Joy's body was confirmed found. Picture: Fiona Souter

The University of Hertfordshire, where Joy studied nursing, also held a prayer service in her memory after the body was discovered.

October saw the community pull together to bring back the body of a former Lister Hospital healthcare assistant, who tragically died in a freak accident while holidaying in France.

Angie Dowsett had been touring France in a campervan with husband Malcolm when she fell from the steps of her vehicle, hitting her head on a kerb and causing a bleed on her brain.

The family of Angie Dowsett launched a GoFundMe page to bring her body home after a freak campervan accident in Le Mans, France. Picture: Supplied The family of Angie Dowsett launched a GoFundMe page to bring her body home after a freak campervan accident in Le Mans, France. Picture: Supplied

Angie, 56, went into a coma and was put on life support as her family rushed to be with her. She sadly died three days later.

More than 170 people donated to her GoFundMe page, which raised the £4,000 needed for her family to retrieve the body from Heathrow Airport.

Her daughter Kayleigh Clayton said: "If it wasn't for people's help in donating I don't know what we would have done.

"My mum would have been so proud of them, and they should be proud of themselves."

Heartfelt speeches formed part of the final moments Waitrose in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Julie Lucas. Heartfelt speeches formed part of the final moments Waitrose in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Julie Lucas.

Finally, there were hugs, tears and heartfelt speeches as the tills rang for the last time in Waitrose - which had been trading in Stevenage's Old Town for 41 years.

One shopper said: "It's been a very welcoming place. To all the lovely staff, we will miss you."

Ashley Broad, Waitrose's regional manager, said: "We've been proud to serve Stevenage for more than 40 years and we wish the best for the town and residents in the future."