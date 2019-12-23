Review of the Year 2019: November

Stevenage's Remembrance Sunday service in the Old Town. Picture: Margesson Photography Archant

The month of November had special remembrance services, the start of festive fever and a national charity rickshaw roll into town.

Hertfordshire fell silent as record numbers of people paid their respects at war memorials and services across Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth and Baldock.

In Stevenage more than 4,000 programmes were printed, 90 wreaths laid on the memorial at Bowling Green in Old Town and Harpenden Pipe Band led a parade down High Street.

For Hitchin, a service at St Mary's Church and wreath laying at the war memorial was held on Remembrance Sunday - with a parade setting off that afternoon too.

Letchworth also marked the day with a parade and a special 'We Remember' event with music and a period of reflection also held at St Francis' College Chapel.

More than 700 people attended Baldock's Remembrance Service, with Paul Middleton of the Royal British Legion branch describing it as "a remarkable occasion for the town."

Just days later, Hitchin residents saw the Children in Need Rickshaw challenge pass through their town, with hundreds gathering to cheer on BBC presenter Matt Baker and his charity riders.

Despite running a little later than scheduled the One Show Rickshaw made its way up Bancroft, before stopping briefly to collect a cheque for £1,000 from the Hitchin Tilehouse Rotary Club.

More than 1,000 people signed a petition against plans to build hundreds of homes on Green Belt land in Forster Country, Stevenage.

Once described by E.M Forster as the loveliest land in England, residents were determined to have their say.

John Spiers, chair of the Friends of forster Country, started the petition and said: "This land is dear to the hearts of hundreds of people. It is virtually the only remaining green lung in the north of Stevenage."

As we headed towards December, festive fever could be seen across our area with the annual Christmas lights turn on.

In Stevenage a lantern parade lit up Old Town and Letchworth saw live music, street dance and fairground rides and fireworks.