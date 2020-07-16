Advanced search

Letchworth pub hails ‘amazing’ customers after lockdown refurbishment

PUBLISHED: 12:30 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:36 16 July 2020

The Arena Tavern, in Letchworth, has been given a new lick of paint during lockdown. Picture: Savannah Joyce

The Arena Tavern, in Letchworth, has been given a new lick of paint during lockdown. Picture: Savannah Joyce

Letchworth’s Arena Tavern pub has been given a new lease of life during lockdown, and has praised its “amazing customers” for adapting to the new social distancing measures.

The Arena Tavern, in Letchworth, has been given a new lick of paint during lockdown. Picture: Savannah Joyce

Landlady Savannah Joyce reopened on July 4, and has thanked her customers for making the smooth transition after 14 weeks of closure.

Savannah took over as landlady of The Arena Tavern last year after her dad, Bob Bickerdike, suddenly passed away after serving as landlord since 1991.

She has, after working at the pub for 12 years, “loved the challenge” – but says it has been a baptism of fire with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Arena Tavern, in Letchworth, has been given a new lick of paint during lockdown. Picture: Savannah Joyce

Rather than resting on her laurels, Savannah and her staff Hannah-May and Kieran have used the time since lockdown to give the pub a new lease of life, refurbishing the flooring and benches.

“We have been helped out massively by support from the town centre, and were very kindly donated parking spaces around the back of the pub from the Heritage Foundation,” Savannah said.

“We are making it as safe as possible for everyone – and taking any suggestions or requests from our customers to help make the environment even safer. “Everyone has been absolutely amazing, and I couldn’t ask for more from our customers. We feel very lucky.”

Next year, The Arena Tavern will be celebrating its 30th anniversary, and Savannah hopes life will return to normal so they can celebrate the milestone in style.

Armed police, helicopter and dog unit respond to reports of machete-wielder in Stevenage

A police helicopter was called out to Stevenage yesterday afternoon. Picture: Danny Loo

'He used my afro to extinguish his cigarette' – Stevenage councillor talks growing up in the town, Black Lives Matter and more

Councillor Michelle Gardner speaks with the Comet about race, Black Lives Matter and growing up in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Major victory for campaigners as tree preservation order made for Stevenage woodland

Posters have been erected on tree trunks to ward off developers. Picture: Friends of Boxwood

Man arrested after Stevenage fight that allegedly involved a baseball bat

Police are appealing for witnesses after an alleged fight in Stevenage earlier this month. Picture: ARCHANT

CCTV footage shows horses' adventure through villages near Stevenage and Hitchin

The 12 horses were safely returned to Courtlands Riding Stables, Todd Green on Tuesday morning. Picture: Supplied

