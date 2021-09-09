Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

'Small but mighty' Arena Tavern proud to celebrate 30th birthday

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 10:00 AM September 9, 2021   
The Arena Tavern is set to celebrate 30 years of trading

The Arena Tavern is set to celebrate 30 years of trading - Credit: Courtesy of Savannah Joyce

One of our favourite Letchworth pubs is celebrating three decades of welcoming punters through its doors.

The Arena Tavern, in Arena Parade, has been family-run since opening in 1991.

The "small but mighty" boozer stands proud, having weathered the storms of adversity for thirty years, according to landlady Savannah Joyce. 

Letchworth arena

The Arena Tavern in Letchworth first opened its doors in 1991 - Credit: Courtesy of Savannah Joyce

Launched in 1991 with Bob Bickerdike at the helm, it offered "beer and conversation", an oasis in an "historically dry" town.

In the three decades that followed, this family-run pub built its reputation for cask ales, free live music and a warm welcome "to all good hearted people" from staff and customers alike.

You may also want to watch:

Even with the later arrival of large chain pubs into the town, The Tav - as it is affectionately known to its clientele - stood "like a David among Goliaths" and continued to provide a welcoming haven, finding big screen fame as the King's Head in the dark comedy The World's End.

The Arena Tavern

The Arena Tavern has recently undergone a refurbishment - Credit: Courtesy of Savannah Joyce

The last year has hit the hospitality industry hard - with the coronavirus pandemic causing uncertainty, months of closure, and seemingly endless restrictions on how customers could be served.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dying young cancer mum begs for help in new drug hope
  2. 2 Free music festival to get Stevenage Old Town rocking
  3. 3 Completion of regeneration space 'heralds the start of a new era'
  1. 4 TV star Richard Rawlings from Gas Monkey Garage heading to Knebworth for Petrolheadonism Live
  2. 5 Netball tournament in memory of teammate Lauren raises thousands
  3. 6 GP given formal warning over inappropriate behaviour
  4. 7 Appeal to help critically ill Lister patients see sky
  5. 8 'Small but mighty' Arena Tavern proud to celebrate 30th birthday
  6. 9 Concerns halt plan to build homes on village pub land
  7. 10 Woman taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds after Stevenage incident

Now, our local pubs and restaurants are able to bounce back, with most restrictions finally lifting in the summer this year. 

Having been recently refurbished during its temporary pandemic closure by the current landlady Savannah, the Arena Tavern has come back proudly offering the additional facility of a garden frontage for al fresco enjoyment.

Savannah told the Comet: "I feel very proud to know that The Tav is about to celebrate 30 successful years.

"It's still being run under the same morals it was opened with back in 1991.

"We can't wait to celebrate with the customers that have supported us over the years and got us here!"

As its 30th anniversary approaches, the Arena Tavern wishes to invite customers old and new to join with the team in celebrating this substantial achievement.

There will be a party on Saturday, September 11 from 8pm. To celebrate, there will be a range of music including ska, motown, reggae, northern soul to mark this landmark birthday. Doors are open to all, no tickets or booking required. 

Pubs
Letchworth Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Services between Stevenage and London are extended by up to an hour due to a signalling fault at Wel

Herts Live | Updated

Person hit by train between Hitchin and St Neots

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The roof terrace at the new Co-Space in Stevenage

Work space set to open in town centre as part of £2m project

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Christopher Hewett, aged 31, sadly died earlier this year

St Albans Crown Court

Boy, 15, sentenced for manslaughter of Christopher Hewett

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage's Ben Coker celebrates the first goal with Jake Taylor (right) against Swindon Town

Match Report

Stevenage held by Swindon Town in dramatic and bad-tempered finale

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon