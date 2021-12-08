Turkeys for sale on Facebook ruffles feathers

Supply chain challenges affecting the retail sector have led to concerns over availability of goods this Christmas, including turkeys. - Credit: Pexels

An opportunist has ruffled a few feathers after bulk-buying frozen turkeys from a supermarket chain and attempting to sell them on Facebook for an inflated price.

In the 'Stevenage and Surrounding Areas' Facebook group last night, Jim Flananegan posted: "Now shops keep selling out of turkeys, you can secure a Christmas turkey from me. Chest freezer is full. £20 small or just £29 for a large. Could deliver locally-ish for petrol £££. Bulk offers available. Message me."

These Tesco-branded turkeys are currently selling for £15 for a large bird and £9 for a small one to Tesco Clubcard members - £20 and £12 respectively to non-members.

Jim's post attracted more than 120 comments, with concerns over food safety and anger over bulk-buying and profiteering.

One says: "Personally I wouldn't buy anything frozen from a random person for safety reasons, let alone the ethics of you buying them in the first place."

Another says: "Disgraceful. If people like you didn't do this, there would be enough for everyone to buy at normal prices."

Jim insists he's "giving people a chance to get a turkey when there are not any available", adding: "I'm giving people the chance for a traditional Christmas with no stress of securing a turkey".

It transpires Jim actually bought these turkeys before Christmas last year, prompting further concerns over food safety and quality. Jim explained: "Couldn't sell them last year due to lockdown measures at Christmas. Safely frozen in chest freezer and no other meats in there. Had one last month and was lovely."

Jim's Facebook post has now been deleted.



