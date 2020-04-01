Advanced search

Tesco to provide £30 million community funding boost in Herts as pandemic grips nation

PUBLISHED: 17:28 01 April 2020

Tesco has announced its �30m COVID-19 Community Fund that is set to benefit groups in need in Hertfordshire. Picture: Tesco

Tesco has announced its £30m COVID-19 Community Fund that is set to benefit groups in need in Hertfordshire. Picture: Tesco

Tesco is set to commit £30 million of financial support to communities affected by coronavirus – with groups across Hertfordshire set to benefit from the supermarket’s funding.

As part of Tesco’s COVID-19 Community Fund, groups such as women’s refuges, foodbanks, hospices, homeless charities, schools and much more could benefit from an array of £500 grants from the retail giant.

Tesco says its Bags of Help COVID-19 Community Fund aims to support as many groups as possible across the county.

The process is managed through charity partner Groundwork’s website. Any groups that would benefit from this funding are encouraged to apply at tescobagsofhelp.org.uk.

Alongside the grants on offer, Tesco will continue to donate £3 million worth of food through its community food connection scheme, and over the next 12 weeks will provide £15 million in food donations to FareShare and the Trussell Trust.

The company will also focus £2 million worth of funding to charities that are helping the most vulnerable, donate £2 million to help the British Red Cross and provide local stores access to more than £1 million of funding to help in their areas.

Tesco Group CEO, Dave Lewis, said: “Our stores are at the heart of the communities we serve and as well as supporting our customers and colleagues, we want to help those who need it most, locally.

“We will significantly boost our food donations programme, to ensure food banks and community groups have the supplies they need, while giving extra resources to the British Red Cross and focus our Bags of Help scheme to deliver more community support where its most needed at this difficult time.”

Lindsay Boswell, chief executive of FareShare, added: “As the coronavirus crisis continues, we are very thankful to our longstanding partner, Tesco for their generous support.

“We know that many of the frontline charities we work with are continuing to provide vital support in their communities, and so the combination of funding and unprecedented food donations from Tesco will allow us to ensure they have a consistent supply of food during this difficult time.”

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, added: “We are so grateful to Tesco who will, as the pandemic develops, provide support to communities across the UK where we’re working closely with food banks, helping people who can’t afford essentials to get an emergency food parcel.”

Mike Adamson, chief executive of British Red Cross, said: “The world is facing an unprecedented global emergency and we are extremely thankful for Tesco’s generous donation which together will help us continue our vital work, putting kindness into action and supporting the most vulnerable people during the coronavirus outbreak.”

