Tesco: 4,500 jobs to be axed amid changes to Metro and Express stores

Tesco has released a statement today confirming that 4,500 jobs are to be cut through operational changes, following conversations with colleagues.

The supermarket chain - which has its headquarters in Welwyn Garden City - announced the move as part of wider changes in stores across the UK, with 134 Tesco Express and 153 Metro stores affected, although these have not yet been named.

The supermarket giant says Metro stores - larger than the Express model but smaller than a superstore - will soon have a faster and simpler way of stocking shelves, more flexible colleagues and a leaner management structure.

The 134 affected Express stores - which total 1,750 across the UK - are going to see a reduction in opening hours at the start and end of the day, and a simplified stock routine.

Tesco says there will also be some localised changes in some large stores, which will see operational routines "streamlined" - including processes for moving stock around the store and filling shelves.

In Hertfordshire there are only three Tesco Metro stores - in St Albans, Waltham Cross and Berkhamstead - but there are dozens of Express stores.

These include five in North Herts, two in Stevenage, six in the St Albans district, and two in Welwyn Hatfield.

There are also 15 larger stores - either the superstore model or a Tesco Extra, which is even bigger - including in Baldock, Hatfield, Potters Bar, Royston, and Stevenage.

Tesco say the move will improve the shopper's experience, align stores with the way shoppers are using them and allow the business to run more sustainably.

Approximately 4,500 jobs are likely to be impacted by the move, with Tesco chief executive Jason Tarry explaining that this was not a decision that was taken lightly.

He said: "In a challenging, evolving retail environment - with increasing cost pressures - we have to continue to review the way we run our stores to ensure we reflect the way our customers are shopping and do so in the most efficient way.

"We do not take any decision which impacts colleagues lightly, but have to make sure we remain relevant for customers and operate a sustainable business now and in the future."