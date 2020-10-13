Terminally ill Stevenage mum inspires former colleagues’ 10k charity run for Letchworth hospice

Former Comet editor Darren Isted and graphic designer Dave Walters are hoping to raise £620 for Letchworth's Garden House Hospice Care.

Two former colleagues of a Stevenage mum with terminal cancer are raising money in her name to donate to the hospice which has cared for her since diagnosis, and which will provide end of life care when the time comes.

Heidi McNeill, who is only 49 years old, was diagnosed with lung cancer in December last year and it has now spread to her brain and liver, giving her just weeks left to live.

Determined to give something back to Letchworth’s Garden House Hospice Care, which has supported her throughout her heart-breaking journey, Heidi is intent on fundraising for the charity.

To support this, former Comet editor Darren Isted and graphic designer Dave Walters, who worked with Heidi when she was a senior sales executive at the Comet, will be running 10k on October 25, hoping to raise more than £600 for the hospice.

Darren said: “Both Dave and I worked with Heidi for a number of years. We were shocked to hear the news of her diagnosis, at such a young age.

“Having previously worked with Garden House Hospice Care and undertaken some clinical shifts over the summer to help out, I know first-hand what a remarkable charity it is and what their service means to both those undergoing palliative care and their families as well. Heidi has already been well cared for by them.

“We thought we would raise some money and awareness for Garden House Hospice Care and have chosen the target of £620 as we will be running 10k, which is 6.2miles.

“Times are tough at the moment and all we ask is that readers follow the link and if they can afford £1 then we would be grateful. If not then we would be delighted if they could share the donation page on social media so we can raise as much as we can for this amazing charity.”

To sponsor Darren and Dave visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=DavidWalters21&pageUrl=3

Heidi, with family and friends, is taking on the Pedal for Pounds Challenge on Sunday, when she will be pulled in a rickshaw so she can be part of a 30-mile cycle challenge to raise hospice funds.

She said: “The hospice needs donations. It costs a lot of money to help someone like me, which they have done since diagnosis in December. My last wish is to raise as much as possible. Thanks for your support.”