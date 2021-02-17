Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Special goodbye for 'wonderful' receptionist, who was face of the school for 32 years

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 12:08 PM February 17, 2021   
woman retiring party happy smiles

Mrs Jordan worked at Oughton Primary and Nursery School for 32 years - Credit: Lisa Clayton

A primary school in Hitchin held a ceremonious assembly to mark the retirement of a receptionist who worked there for 32 years.

Teresa Jordan was described as the face of Oughton Primary and Nursery School, Hitchin. She started working at the school in July 1989 and worked with thousands of families and pupils who attended the school over the last three decades.

Over the years, Mrs Jordan has been an integral member of the Oughton Primary team - answering phones, greeting children and parents, making Christmas decorations for the school and dressing up for events such as World Book Day, to the children's amusement!

Mrs Jordan retired on Friday, February 12 and was celebrated in a special virtual assembly - where she received gifts, praise and a special book filled with heartfelt messages from staff and pupils.

More than 160 pupils and their families tuned in to wave a tearful goodbye to Mrs Jordan.

Mrs Jordan's office was decorated with cakes, balloons and banners, and she proudly wore her sash and tiara for her final day.

She and her daughter Tracey also walked around the estate during that Friday lunchtime, with children and their parents waving goodbye from their front doors or windows.

Mrs Jordan described it as a day she will never forget, and fellow staff members were quick to praise her.

Headteacher Mrs Clayton said: "Mrs Jordan has been a wonderful member of staff throughout the years. She has shown dedication and commitment and it is an amazing achievement working 32 years at a school. 

"She is the face of Oughton and she will be greatly missed."

