Hospice worker set for 11th Starlight Walk in event's anniversary year

Ursula Winder has taken part in the Garden House Hospice Care Starlight walk every year for ten years. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care Archant

A Starlight Walk veteran is preparing for her 11th fundraising effort as Garden House Hospice Care marks the 10th anniversary of the event.

Ursula Winder, who works at the hospice, has been taking part in the organised walk for the past decade to raise money for the Letchworth-based service that provides palliative care for people across Stevenage and North Herts.

Ursula said: "I really can't comprehend that it is 10 years since the first Starlight Walk. This was one of the first big novel events organised by the hospice.

"The walk is full of fun, people dress up and have their own reasons for walking.

"I am doing the walk again this year, because my daughters want to take part and as I am retiring from the hospice next March this is my wind-down event."

This year will see the addition of exciting new features and a number of themed stations, including the path of lights, where walkers can dedicate a candle to the memory of a loved one, the fountain of lights and live entertainment with hot chocolate and marshmallows at Letchworth splash park.

The hospice fundraising target for this year's event is £15,000, which would pay to run its services for two days.

Broken down, this figure could also pay for 790 hours of complimentary therapy in the Hawthorne Day Services centre and 517 hours of patient care.

Maddie Kinnar, frailty nurse at the hospice, recently completed the hospice's London Bridges walk and is looking forward to taking part.

She said: "My daughter and I raised a total of £372, I feel hugely proud and know that this money will go to help the hospice continue to look after our community.

"I would advise anyone to take part in fundraising as it not only raises money for a great cause, but gives you a real sense of personal achievement and a feeling of pride."

The Sunset Starlight Walk will start at the Nuffield Health Centre in Letchworth at 7.45pm and take walkers around the town and on to parts of the Greenway, before looping back to the finish at the health centre.

Anyone who would like to take part in the walk can register at Nuffield Health Centre on Saturday from 6pm. The standard entry fee is £15 and the walk is open to people of all ages or those who wish to bring a dog on a lead.