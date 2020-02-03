Stevenage teen Reece wins national cooking competition with Herts-inspired dish

Award with celebrity chef judge Lesley waters

A budding chef from Stevenage has won a national catering competition with a Hertfordshire-inspired dish described by celebrity chefs as "faultless".

Reece Bosowtz has won the top prize following his first catering competition, the National Teflon Keen Young Cooks competition, where he beat more than 300 applicants to reach the final 14.

The competition held at Bournemouth and Poole College on Friday last week involved creating a signature dish which celebrates local, seasonal ingredients.

The 13-year-old made a venison dish to represent the Hart in the Hertfordshire logo.

Using blackberries form his garden - which he both pickled and preserved into a jam - the venison was paired with parsnip purée, glazed batons and crisps, with kale, walnut ketchup and a port and blackberry jus.

Our 2020 Keen Young Cook is crowned, well done Reece Bosowitz from Stevenage ‍



Reece has won a @SpecialisedChef Scholarship, £200, @Thermapen_ goodies & £100 worth of cookware courtesy of @CirculonUK!#teflondsa #Congratulations #chef #scholarship pic.twitter.com/SphozeK1Ft — Teflon DSA cookery competiton (@Teflon_DSA) January 31, 2020

He said: "I feel so happy to have won, I don't think it has really sunk in yet. I just love cooking, and I love learning about different foods.

"I feel comfortable in the kitchen so all my nerves just disappeared when I started to cook.

"Thank you for all the support, but especially from my step dad Anthony who has inspired and supported me throughout the competition."

Judges were celebrity chef Lesley Waters, Paul Daymer, Jacks McDonald and Luke Matthews, who described his dish as "faultless", "melt in the mouth", and "incredible" and were stunned by his comfort in an industrial kitchen, showing passion for the craft, and commended him for his knowledge of his ingredients and the sustainability of his selected produce.

Reece, a Year 9 student from Marriotts School, is studying food technology and has been supported by North Hertfordshire College in the process.

Reece has been offered a three-year specialised chef scholarship at Bournemouth and Poole College.

Mum Adel told the Comet: "I am so incredibly proud of Reece. He has worked so hard and with such passion and drive for catering. It is wonderful to see his efforts to be rewarded.

"The standard of the competition was so high, he really did surpass himself. I'm so proud he has been offered this scholarship, it is an incredible opportunity."