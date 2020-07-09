Advanced search

Teens named after facing court over Hitchin spitting incident

PUBLISHED: 11:40 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 09 July 2020

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with a spitting incident in Hitchin. Picture: ARCHANT

Three teenagers from Hitchin have been charged in connection with a spitting incident that took place in the town in March.

The trio faced Stevenage Magistrates Court yesterday to be charged in relation to an incident that saw an elderly woman spat at in Paynes Park.

Djelloul Belakhal, 19 from Redhill Road, Hitchin, and a 16–year–old boy from Hitchin (who cannot be named due to reporting restrictions) have been charged with two offences of common assault and one offence of criminal damage.

Omar Joof, 19 from Milestone Road, Hitchin, has been charged with three offences of common assault and one offence of criminal damage.

The court heard how a woman in her 70s was walking through Paynes Park with her partner on Friday, March 20.

She was approached by three males, one of whom allegedly coughed in her face, making the couple feel “distressed and uncomfortable”.

The woman allegedly suffered bruising to an eye as a result of the incident. Two people who intervened were also reportedly assaulted and a vehicle was damaged during the incident.

READ MORE: Teenagers reportedly ‘cough in faces’ of elderly couple in Hitchin

Officers attended and two males were promptly arrested by police that afternoon and a third male was interviewed by officers the following day.

The three teenagers are due to appear at St Albans Magistrates Court in February next year.

