Hitchin teenager charged in connection with assault of emergency worker

A 19–year–old man from Hitchin has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker, after he contacted police following a wanted appeal.

Omar Joof was arrested at an address in Milestone Road in the town on Monday, July 27.

He was taken to Stevenage police station, where he was subsequently charged with assaulting an emergency worker in Tilehouse Street on July, 9.

Joof was also charged with failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice – part of an anti-social behaviour order that can be made against a person.

He appeared in front of magistrates on Tuesday morning, and was subsequently released on bail.

Joof is due to next appear at Stevenage Magistrates Court in January 2021.