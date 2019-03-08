Team Super Seraph hits £237,000 fundraising target thanks to Hitchin support

The inspiring Seraph Thomas Archant

Four-year-old Hitchin boy Seraph Thomas will head to New York for the next stage of his cancer treatment after Team Super Seraph have hit their £237,000 fundraising target.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Seraph and brother Logan with mum Cassia and husband Liam. CREDIT SHARON COOPER Seraph and brother Logan with mum Cassia and husband Liam. CREDIT SHARON COOPER

Seraph was diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma almost two years ago and needed treatment to reduce the chances of him relapsing.

The people of Hitchin have taken the youngster into their hearts and, despite the hefty fundraising target, enough has now been raised to send him to the United States for vital clinical treatment.

Seraph's mum, Cassia Thomas, was keen to thank Hitchin and those who fundraised, saying: "This town is special. We knew it as soon as we came here. We just didn't know how special.

"We will never forget what this extraordinary community has done for us. The support for our family has been astounding, with Hitchin at the very heart of it.

Seraph Thomas was diagnosed with High Risk Neuroblastoma two years ago. Picture: Cass Thomas Seraph Thomas was diagnosed with High Risk Neuroblastoma two years ago. Picture: Cass Thomas

"To all the friends and strangers, and strangers who are now friends, the businesses, big and small, and the schools and children who've been so much part of this too, we thank you all from the bottom of our hearts."

Laura Cole, a family friend and Hitchin Girls' School teacher, has been one among many supporting Team Super Seraph. She issued her thanks, adding: "It has been amazing the support received and the whole team are feeling over whelmed with gratitude for the wonderful community of Hitchin who have pulled together remarkably to embrace Seraph and his family!

"There is barely a business in Hitchin who aren't involved somehow and nearly every school has been involved too with cake sales, fairs, dress down days to name but a few events."

You may also want to watch:

The following events are still set to take place for Team Super Seraph:

- May 15 - Mostly Comedy at the Queen Mother Theatre, Walsworth Road.

- May 18 - Baldock Jumble Sale for Seraph at Baldock Community Centre.

- May 18 - Children's Art Exhibition at Hitchin Youth Trust.

- May 30 - Team Super Seraph Cheese and Wine Night at The Victoria in Ickleford Road.

- June 1 - Super Seraph fun afternoon at Secret Garden in Sun Street.

- June 1 - Retro 80s party at The Victoria.

- June 2 - Ickledub at Hitchin Lavender in Arlesey Road.

To donate visit solvingkidscancer.org.uk/campaigns/seraph.