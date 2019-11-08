Team GB Bobsleigh star visits Letchworth school in aid of Aldi's healthy eating campaign

Bobsleigh Olympics medalist Joel Fearon speaking to pupils at Wilbury Junior school. Picture: Joel Chant Joel Chant

Olympic Bobsleigh star Joel Fearon visited Wilbury Junior School last week, as part of Aldi's partnership with Team GB to encourage healthy living in children.

The Team GB Olympic bronze medallist delivered an assembly on the benefits of eating healthy food and exercising regularly.

The Olympian then presented a donation of fresh fruit and snacks to the school - courtesy of the new Aldi store which opened in Letchworth in September. Aldi's 'Get Set to Eat Fresh' initiative aims to inspire 1.2 million school children aged 5-14 to learn more about the benefits of fresh food.

Joel Fearon said: "I've had a fantastic time with the children, they were an absolute delight. It was great to talk to them about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to prepare your own meals!

"Hopefully I've also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports."

As part of Aldi's partnership with Team GB, the supermarket has also launched a new initiative, Kit for Schools, where 20 primary schools across the UK have the chance to win £20,000 to invest in sports equipment.

Letchworth Aldi Store Manager, Manbir Singh, said: "Since opening the Letchworth store in September, we've had a really successful couple of weeks. It's been great to meet more of our new customers and share our everyday amazing products with them. I'm also thrilled that we've been able to support a local primary school through our partnership with Team GB."