Sip Sip Hooray! Tea at Tapps Café celebrates 10 years

A family-run cafe, on the outskirts of Baldock, celebrated it's 10th birthday, yesterday.

Tea at Tapps is an independent tearoom, within Tapps Garden Centre, that boasts a range of 15 top-quality loose-leaf teas and award-wining coffee.

Louise Tapp, tearoom manager, said: "We have been here for 10 years and it's only thanks to the public of Baldock for their continued support."

The team of four have a reputation for making everyone in their community feel welcome, including furry friends and walkers with muddy boots.

Louise said: "An independent business does rely on having a good relationship with the local community.

"There are other people that drive through and enjoy you on their way past. But its the local community that continues to help us thrive."

The tearoom has a variety of food for any occasion, from a light lunch to an afternoon tea spread, complete with homemade cakes.