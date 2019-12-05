Hitchin tattoo studio offers unique design to raise money for dying Stotfold boy's family

A tattoo studio is offering a unique design to walk-ins on Saturday, to raise money for the family of an eight-year-old boy who has cancer and been given just weeks to live.

Ethan Martin, who lives in Stotfold, has spent half his little life battling cancer - having first been diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016.

He was given the all clear in January 2017, but the cancer returned in his head and spine. Heartbreakingly, it is now terminal and Ethan only has weeks left to live.

He has moved into Keech Hospice Care in Luton, with his mum staying with him.

Ethan's mum and step-dad, Hannah and Henry Matthews, had planned to get married next year but brought the wedding forward and tied the knot last week so Ethan could be there.

His family are also bringing forward Christmas so Ethan can celebrate it with his brothers Jack, four, and Brandon, 12.

To this end, a tattoo studio in Hitchin is offering to ink a design by Ethan on Saturday for £30, with all money raised going to the family to buy Christmas presents, or whatever else they may need.

A spokesman for Panic Ink on Hermitage Road said: "It's a devastating thought to imagine such a young soul to have gone through so much in such a short time, not to mention the unbearable effect it must be having on his parents and siblings. The world can be a cruel place at times.

"This is why we have decided to do a very special day of walk-ins - no appointment needed - for Ethan and his family.

"On Saturday, we will be open 10am to 5pm but will have five artists tattooing a wicked little heart banger - about the size of a £2 coin - designed and drawn by the talented Ethan himself.

"Every penny taken on the day will go to Ethan and his parents for whatever they choose to use it for. Be it to give him the most amazing last Christmas possible, or to cover the inevitable future costs, we want to help in whatever way we can, and get the most money possible for this unbelievably strong and courageous young man and his caring family.

"For the majority, it will just be the the heart design with the kiss. If you personally know Ethan or his family, we will be happy to tattoo the full design with his name in the middle.

"The world can be a dark place and I think we could all do with spreading a bit of love and unity to the people who really need it the most.

"If you don't fancy getting tattooed, there will be a donation box and a sticker you can take away with you.

"We will take photos of everyone with their tattoos and stickers to put a photo album together for Ethan and his family."