'We can conquer anything' - teacher's mammoth challenge for Mind charity

Tara Power will go without sleep for the 100km Jurassic Coast Challenge in aid of Mind - Credit: Tara Power

A teacher at Pix Brook Academy is gearing up for an extreme fundraising challenge – trekking 100 kilometres along the Dorset coastline.

Tara Power will be taking part in the Jurassic Coast Challenge in May, going without sleep having opted to tackle the daunting route continuously.

The Year 5 teacher at the Stotfold academy, which is part of the Bedfordshire Schools Trust, said: “Doing something like this has always appealed to me. I’ve watched programmes of celebrities doing ultra challenges and things with the SAS and thought if they can, so can I."

