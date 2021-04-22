Your Paper, Your Voice - tell us what you think about our newspaper

Published: 9:00 AM April 22, 2021

Tell us what you think about the Comet to help shape our future - Credit: Archant

Today we are asking readers to help shape our future by telling us what you think of our newspaper and websites.

Our readers and advertisers are a huge part of the communities we serve across Baldock, Hitchin, Letchworth, Stevenage and the surrounding areas, and our role is to support and reflect your passions, interests and needs - while reporting on vital local news.

Following a tough year like no other in history, we realise that your priorities may have changed.

We're asking for your input so we can produce the best paper possible, which is tailored to our readers.

Please help guide our future by taking part in our survey - Your Paper, Your Voice.

We want to know what you like and dislike about the Comet, what you want us to do more of and what you want us to cut back on.

Your views will be taken into careful consideration and will help us plan our content as we move forward into the future.

Thank you

Click on this link to take our survey