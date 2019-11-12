Advanced search

Stevenage pond restored in community conservation effort

PUBLISHED: 17:28 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 12 November 2019

Conservationists and volunteers gave the Symonds Green pond some much-needed TLC last week. Picture: Ronald Usher

Conservationists and volunteers gave the Symonds Green pond some much-needed TLC last week. Picture: Ronald Usher

Archant

Conservationists and green space volunteers dusted off their waders last week in an effort to restore a popular Stevenage pond.

Conservationists and volunteers gave the Symonds Green pond some much-needed TLC last week. Picture: Ronald UsherConservationists and volunteers gave the Symonds Green pond some much-needed TLC last week. Picture: Ronald Usher

The community initiative - co-ordinated by Stevenage Borough Council and The Conservation Volunteers charity - saw the neglected pond on Symonds Green Common cleared of weeds and industrial debris.

The area - adjoining The Crooked Billet pub - had been recognised by the council as needing restoration after three warm summers had allowed excessive vegetation to build up.

Volunteers also erected leaky dams feeding into the pond, in an effort to slow the flow of silt which runs from the pub car park and A1(M) motorway.

Green Space volunteer Ronald Usher said it was "absolutely fantastic to make a difference, despite being knee deep in mud for most of the day".

Conservationists and volunteers gave the Symonds Green pond some much-needed TLC last week. Picture: Ronald UsherConservationists and volunteers gave the Symonds Green pond some much-needed TLC last week. Picture: Ronald Usher

"There were bits of scaffolding and old wood - and weeds which had imposed on 90 per cent of the water," Ron said. "For three days straight, we cleared the weeds out and tried to make it look like our pond again."

North Herts College students also lent a hand, building bird feeders to encourage wildlife to return to the area.

You may also want to watch:

One third of the pond is to be left covered in vegetation to unlock the potential of the habitat.

Conservationists and volunteers gave the Symonds Green pond some much-needed TLC last week. Picture: Ronald UsherConservationists and volunteers gave the Symonds Green pond some much-needed TLC last week. Picture: Ronald Usher

"The aim is to get ducks, moorhens and frogs inhabiting the space again," said Ron - who works full-time as a bus driver in Stevenage.

Another green space volunteer, Peter White, said he hoped the project would "encourage dragonflies to lay their eggs by the pond," and signal "the return of fresh-water shrimp".

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor - who also sported wellies last week - hailed the project.

"Symonds Green Common is a beautiful area of Stevenage," she said. "I am delighted to see members of our Symonds Green community and representatives of our contractors Wates and Mulalley, all working together to restore our lovely pond and create some new wildlife habitats - what a great example of community action."

Conservationists and volunteers gave the Symonds Green pond some much-needed TLC last week. Picture: Ronald UsherConservationists and volunteers gave the Symonds Green pond some much-needed TLC last week. Picture: Ronald Usher

Green Space is a team of local volunteers who work in collaboration with the council to improve community spaces.

The group undertake a variety of ecological work, including coppicing, bulb planting and pond improvements.

For more information, visit http://www.stevenage.gov.uk/parks-and-open-spaces/71506/

Most Read

Two teens arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Stevenage stabbings

Two teens have been arrested in Stevenage in connection with Holly Copse stabbings

Wards close to visitors at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital to help prevent spread of norovirus

Some wards at Stevenage's Lister Hospital have been closed to visitors to prevent spread of norovirus. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

‘Huge discounts’ at Stevenage Mothercare’s closing down sale

Mothercare's UK collapse threatens 2,500 jobs. Picture: Mothercare

Suspected drug-driver arrested following Stevenage roundabout collision

Police have arrested a Stevenage man on suspicion of drug-driving. Picture: Google Street View

Remembrance Sunday 2019: Stevenage and North Herts gather to honour the armistice

Stevenage's Remembrance Sunday service in the Old Town. Picture: Margesson Photography

Most Read

Two teens arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Stevenage stabbings

Two teens have been arrested in Stevenage in connection with Holly Copse stabbings

Wards close to visitors at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital to help prevent spread of norovirus

Some wards at Stevenage's Lister Hospital have been closed to visitors to prevent spread of norovirus. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

‘Huge discounts’ at Stevenage Mothercare’s closing down sale

Mothercare's UK collapse threatens 2,500 jobs. Picture: Mothercare

Suspected drug-driver arrested following Stevenage roundabout collision

Police have arrested a Stevenage man on suspicion of drug-driving. Picture: Google Street View

Remembrance Sunday 2019: Stevenage and North Herts gather to honour the armistice

Stevenage's Remembrance Sunday service in the Old Town. Picture: Margesson Photography

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage pond restored in community conservation effort

Conservationists and volunteers gave the Symonds Green pond some much-needed TLC last week. Picture: Ronald Usher

Suspected drug-driver arrested following Stevenage roundabout collision

Police have arrested a Stevenage man on suspicion of drug-driving. Picture: Google Street View

Datchworth battle elements as well as Hackney to secure another win

Tom Wood kicked a drop goal for Datchworth against Hackney. Picture: KARYN HADDON

More than 200 crimes reported in Hertfordshire’s churches, figures reveal

Lead was stolen from the roof of the Church of St Faith in Kelshall. Picture: Herts Police

Stevenage schoolchildren design poppies for Remembrance Day

Back row L-R: Destiny, Phoebe and Millie, front row L-R: Gracie-Mae and Alex. Picture: Adam Kent
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists