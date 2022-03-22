Swingate House: MP calls for 'clear explanation' after building collapse

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland is calling on the Health & Safety Executive to investigate the collapse of Swingate House - Credit: Velda Umney/Stephen McPartland's parliamentary office

Scenes of Swingate House collapsing in Stevenage town centre have shocked residents across the town today.

Just before 10am today, emergency services were called to the scene of the unexpected collapse, as work for a controlled demolition was going ahead.

Stevenage MP, Stephen McPartland, said: "A lot of shock locally with the collapse of Swingate House being demolished as part of Stevenage Borough Council/Mace Group project.

"Need [a] clear explanation how this could have happened and I will be asking the Health & Safety Executive to investigate."

Stevenage Borough Council also took to Facebook and said: "Thank you to Stevenage Police and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service for their continued efforts and support today at Swingate House.

"Initial works are now under way to make the site safe. We expect that there will be disruption over the coming days and we will keep you updated."