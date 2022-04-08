Roads and car parks surrounding Swingate House have reopened today following the building’s collapse near Stevenage town centre.

It fell in a ‘failed’ demolition that “went wrong” on Tuesday, March 22 – sparking a major emergency operation in the Hertfordshire town.

Stevenage Borough Council have today announced (April 8) that the surrounding roads and car parks have now reopened “earlier than we expected”.

Swingate House collapsed in Stevenage on March 22. - Credit: Brank Vranjkovic

A spokesperson for Mace said: “Following close collaboration with the health and safety executive, Kane - the principal contractor on Swingate House and Stevenage Borough Council, the remaining demolition has now progressed to a point where we can reduce the exclusion zone.

“This will minimise the disruption to the local community at the earliest opportunity.

“We are pleased to confirm that Swingate Road, Westgate and Swingate car parks have reopened.

“We know that there has been disruption caused by road and car park closures and we thank everyone for their understanding throughout this period.”