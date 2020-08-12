Advanced search

Hitchin residents rage as town’s litter complaints pile up

PUBLISHED: 17:04 12 August 2020

Residents say they are fed up with the littering taking place in Swinburne Playing Fields. Picture: Supplied

Residents say they are fed up with the littering taking place in Swinburne Playing Fields. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A number of Hitchin residents have reacted with dismay as they have felt forced to clean up after litterers in the town’s green spaces during lockdown.

Recent good weather, combined with people exploring their town’s green spaces during the coronavirus lockdown, has resulted in increased reports of littering across Hitchin.

READ MORE: Complaints mount after recent allegations of anti-social behaviour in Hitchin

We asked North Hertfordshire District Council to break down how many complaints they have received in relation to littering during lockdown.

In total, NHDC has recorded 113 reports of littering, which is just under one report a day, between March 23 and August 1.

64-year-old Gary More’s property backs onto Swinburne Playing Fields and he says the situation has only got worse in the 10 years he has lived there.

He said: “Nowadays the bins overflow every night and they’re just not big enough.

“Walking through there you often find dog waste alongside people’s general waste. It’s not just kids or young teenagers, adults are to blame too.

“People just have no regard whatsoever.”

Gary, alongside other local residents, have dedicated their own time to cleaning up after others recently.

You may also want to watch:

Now, they’re calling for more help from the local authority and the police to help tackle littering in the area.

Gary added: “To be honest, it drives me mad. We collect bags and bags of rubbish each evening.

“It’s my understanding that the council has an agreement to keep the space clean, and it is supposed to be litter picked daily.

“It often relies on residents going around doing it themselves. It’s terrible, we are having to go round each day with huge bags ready to pick up other people’s mess.

Just this weekend, another local resident, who does not wish to be named, discovered parts of the grassy areas burned after disposable BBQs had been lit.

She also says watched a group of young people drop their food and drink packets on the floor.

In response, Cllr Steve Jarvis, NHDC’s executive member for environment, said: “There has been a massive increase in the amount of litter that is being left by a small section of the community and a big increase in fly-tipping recently.

“Our contractors have been working hard to keep up with this, with extra collections and larger bins being installed, but in some places people have been dumping rubbish faster than we can pick it up.

“NHDC has recently launched it’s ‘Don’t be a tosser’ campaign and is displaying hard hitting posters at its parks and green spaces to discourage littering, encouraging residents instead to put their litter in the bin or take it home with them.

“We ask everyone not to leave rubbish behind in parks and play areas. If for some reason the bins are full, please take you rubbish home with you rather than throwing it on the ground.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Two children and adult suffer ‘significant facial injuries’ after Stevenage dog attack

Three victims have been hospitalised after a dog attack in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Archant

Young girl suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ after falling from Arlesey cliff

The girl was transported by air ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital. Picture: Archant

Two people arrested after Windmill Hill stabbing

Two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Windmill Hill, Hitchin. Picture: Lee Hodgkins

High Court injunction could put the brakes on Stevenage’s car cruises

The future of car cruising in Stevenage will be decided by the High Court later this month. Picture: Archant

Safe! Stevenage staying up as independent panel relegate Macclesfield Town

The Lamex Stadium, home of Stevenage, will see League Two football next season. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

Most Read

Two children and adult suffer ‘significant facial injuries’ after Stevenage dog attack

Three victims have been hospitalised after a dog attack in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Archant

Young girl suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ after falling from Arlesey cliff

The girl was transported by air ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital. Picture: Archant

Two people arrested after Windmill Hill stabbing

Two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Windmill Hill, Hitchin. Picture: Lee Hodgkins

High Court injunction could put the brakes on Stevenage’s car cruises

The future of car cruising in Stevenage will be decided by the High Court later this month. Picture: Archant

Safe! Stevenage staying up as independent panel relegate Macclesfield Town

The Lamex Stadium, home of Stevenage, will see League Two football next season. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

Latest from the The Comet

Residents rage after another crash in Hitchin residential road

There has been another road traffic collision in Bearton Road, Hitchin. Picture: Supplied

Hitchin residents rage as town’s litter complaints pile up

Residents say they are fed up with the littering taking place in Swinburne Playing Fields. Picture: Supplied

Train disruption after signalling fault between Royston and Cambridge

Disruption is expected until around 6.30pm this evening. Picture: Archant

Future of Stevenage leisure centres in doubt as charity presses for emergency funding

The Gordon Craig Theatre remains closed at the Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre. Picture: Google Street View

A-Level Results Day: University of Hertfordshire to hold places for students appealing grades

University of Hertfordshire College lane Campus Aerial photography by Pete Stevens ©