Schoolgirl 'left shaken' after being approached by suspicious van in Woolmer Green

PUBLISHED: 13:55 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:01 07 November 2019

A girl was approached by a suspicious van in London Road, Woolmer Green, this morning while on her way to school. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

A 10-year-old schoolgirl was approached by a man in a van in Woolmer Green this morning, who shouted at her to get in.

Officers have launched an appeal for information about the incident - which happened at 8.05am when the girl was passing the Lessiters chocolate factory in London Road, heading towards Knebworth on her way to school.

After the male driver - who was wearing a black hoody - drew up to the pavement, he shouted at the child to get into what police have described as a white or silver van, before driving off towards the centre of Woolmer Green.

The man did not exit the vehicle or try to physically grab or touch the girl.

Detective Matt Creese said: "Although physically unharmed, the girl is understandably very shaken up by this incident and we want to trace this vehicle and its driver as soon as possible in order to establish the exact circumstances.

"We want to speak to everyone who was in the area at the time, as you may have information that could help our investigation, particularly if you had a dash cam operating in your vehicle."

Anyone with any information should contact Det Matt Creese in the North Herts Local Crime Unit on 101 or via email at matthew.creese@herts.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, you can remain anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

