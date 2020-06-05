Advanced search

Hitchin care home residents treated to surprise musical performance

PUBLISHED: 11:43 07 June 2020

Foxholes Care Home residents were treated to a surprise performance from The Hansel Trio last month. Picture: Aaron Wise

Foxholes Care Home residents were treated to a surprise performance from The Hansel Trio last month. Picture: Aaron Wise

Residents at a Hitchin care home had the pleasure of listening to a classical three-piece group during a surprise performance last weekend.

Foxholes Care Home organised the special event, which saw local musicians The Hansel Trio perform for residents on Sunday, May 31, with the group covering the likes of Dame Vera Lynn’s ‘We’ll Meet Again’ and other much-loved tunes – the joys of which left residents clapping, dancing and singing along.

The group, made up of Sarah Wilson (violin), Anna Lusty (viola) and Catriona Bevan (cello), gave up their time for free to perform an array of classical numbers and classic songs in the sunny grounds of Foxholes, with residents enjoying the music from afar in accordance with the home’s strict social distancing policies.

Given essential precautions amid the pandemic, the residential care home has restricted access for non-essential visitors since the lockdown began, resulting in many of its activities programmes being cancelled – something that served to make the surprise visit even more welcome.

Neil Gandecha, estate manager at Foxholes care Home, said: “It was a lovely experience for all of us to welcome The Hansel Trio to Foxholes.

“It was a beautiful day and the residents were able to enjoy the performance outside on the patio. They had a great time and the fact the group gave up their time for free to bring cheer and joy to our residents is amazing – we can’t thank them enough.

“Like all care homes across the UK, it’s been an extremely difficult time so little gestures like this go a long way for all of us, including the staff who also got to enjoy the performance.

“After such a positive reception, we hope to invite The Hansel Trio back once the lockdown is over, so the friends and families of residents can also enjoy their music.”

For more information on Foxholes Care Home, please visit foxholescarehome.com

Drive 24