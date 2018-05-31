Stevenage woman has major surgery in bid to stop mesh implant agony

Carole Davies says she has been in agony since having a mesh implant inserted 12 years ago. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A Stevenage woman in agony since having a mesh implant medical procedure - which has now been suspended - has undergone major surgery in an effort to remove it.

Carole Davies says she has been in pain since having a tension-free vaginal tape operation due to a prolapsed bladder in 2007, when synthetic mesh was inserted to replace weakened tissue.

Thousands of men and women nationally have recently been coming forward with horrendous accounts of how vaginal, rectal and hernia mesh surgery has led to life-changing complications, with a Sling the Mesh campaign mounted to raise awareness.

Carole says she can't stand for long, can't walk far and can't play with her grandchildren.

Willing to accept the chance of paralysis, Carole underwent a major operation to remove some of the TVT two weeks ago.

She said: "The surgeon found the mesh was eroding through my urethra and there is a lot of scar tissue on my bowel. She's removed some of the mesh, but not all of it, and she's reconstructed my vagina.

"I have to go back in three months for further surgery to try and remove more of the mesh. It's a never-ending nightmare and there's lots of people in far worse condition than me."

An independent review into the use of surgical mesh is currently under way.

Last July the government suspended prolapse and incontincence mesh operations pending the outcome of the review, but NICE - the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence - guidelines still say mesh implants can be used under certain circumstances.

Carole said: "It's a horrible substance. Why are they not listening to people?

"We will not stop until we get this implant banned for good. The more awareness we raise, the better."

Baroness Cumberlege, who is leading the review, said: "We expect to complete our work and publish our report in late February or March next year.

"We must get this right - we owe it to those who have been so gravely affected.

"We want our review to make a real difference. We must make recommendations that will lead to positive changes. Changes that will bring help to those who need it, and changes that will reduce the risk of such tragic events in future. And, of course, we need to ensure our recommendations are implemented."