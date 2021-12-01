School's climate crusaders win T-shirt design competition

James and Betsy from Lordship Farm Primary School in Letchworth won the Surfers Against Sewage T-shirt design competition - Credit: Richard Woodham

Two members of the eco-committee at Lordship Farm Primary School in Letchworth have won a Surfers Against Sewage T-shirt competition.

Two of their entries were chosen as the winners of the competition - in partnership with TeeMill.

The T-shirts are available to buy online now and they have already had some purchased across the UK.

Products and packaging produced by Teemill are made from natural materials, not plastics. Every product is designed to be sent back to Teemill when it is worn out.

Eco leader at the school, Richard Woodham, said: "Congratulations to both James and Betsy for their amazing designs. The children wanted to enter this competition to increase awareness of plastic pollution in the ocean.

"Hundreds of thousands of marine animals get entangled in plastic waste each year and mistake plastic waste for food.

Betsy went on to say: "Every year at least 8 million tons of plastic end up in our oceans and the ocean acts like a huge sink for global pollution and it has to stop."

Annie McKelvey, education administrator for Surfers Against Sewage said: "We loved all the entries Lordship Farm submitted however, we chose the Whale design by James (Year 4) and 'Be Part of the Solution Not Part of the Pollution' by Betsy (Year 5) as the winning designs because they are so powerful and we feel they really push the messages of both plastic and water pollution.

"The whole SAS team voted for winners and these two designs were unanimously chosen by the team to be selected as the winners."

James, who won for the plastic pollution category, said: "Plastic in the ocean is one of the main reasons many marine animals are dying and winning the competition is awesome as my T-shirt will remind people we need to help save animals in the ocean."

Betsy’s design won the water quality category. She added: "I wanted to design a T-shirt to encourage people to do more to help save the world from pollution and to think other people will now be wearing my design is amazing."

Both designs were sent to the school for both pupils to keep and their designs are also being sold on the Surfers Against Sewage website.

T-shirts are available to buy at https://sasshop.org.uk.