Appeal to support Herts air ambulance during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 08:32 12 April 2020

The coronavirus lockdown will give you plenty of time to come up with a fundraising idea to support the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust. Picture: NHDC

An appeal has been made to support our air ambulance during the coronavirus crisis, after fundraising events had to be cancelled.

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust has come up with fun fundraising ideas to keep you busy at home during lockdown.

Fundraising manager Natasha Robertson said: “Coronavirus is a big challenge for everyone. We are staying focussed on keeping our critical care teams operational 24/7 and, to do that, it is vital we keep raising funds.

“You can have a sponsored shave or silence, have a quiz, ask people to rate your home baking creations, or play the EHAAT Flight for Life lottery or our spring raffle. There are lots of fun ways to hold an event and share it digitally with your family and friends.

“We hope people will help us make sure our crews are there for them during these difficult times.”

For more ways to support the air ambulance at home, visit ehaat.org.

