Hitchin school raises more than £400 for Super Seraph's medical bills
PUBLISHED: 11:00 22 September 2019
Archant
A Hitchin school has been doing some super work this week, raising money for the medical bills for a four-year-old Hitchin boy.
During the event held at Purwell Primary School on Thursday, more than £420 was raised for the Super Seraph fund.
Super Seraph are a fundraising team hoping to pay for the treatment of four-year-old Seraph Thomas' high-risk neuroblastoma - an aggressive form of cancer that can be devastating for children.
Amanda Campbell-Philips, co-chair of Purwell School Association, knew of Seraph's struggle and wanted to combine the super theme with a feel-good fundraiser at Purwell.
She organised the event which saw the pupils dress up as superheroes and is very proud of what the school's pupils achieved.
"I was shocked, but very, very proud of the amount we raised," Amanda said.
"The kids obviously loved the dressing up and we hope to get many more events going in the future," she added.