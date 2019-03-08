Advanced search

Hitchin school raises more than £400 for Super Seraph's medical bills

PUBLISHED: 11:00 22 September 2019

Purwell's pupils turned out in force for the Super Seraph fundraiser. Picture: Purwell School Association

Purwell's pupils turned out in force for the Super Seraph fundraiser. Picture: Purwell School Association

Archant

A Hitchin school has been doing some super work this week, raising money for the medical bills for a four-year-old Hitchin boy.

Everyone who turned out had a super day. Picture: Purwell School AssociationEveryone who turned out had a super day. Picture: Purwell School Association

During the event held at Purwell Primary School on Thursday, more than £420 was raised for the Super Seraph fund.

Super Seraph are a fundraising team hoping to pay for the treatment of four-year-old Seraph Thomas' high-risk neuroblastoma - an aggressive form of cancer that can be devastating for children.

Amanda Campbell-Philips, co-chair of Purwell School Association, knew of Seraph's struggle and wanted to combine the super theme with a feel-good fundraiser at Purwell.

She organised the event which saw the pupils dress up as superheroes and is very proud of what the school's pupils achieved.

The cake sale was a huge success, raising more than £420 for the fundraiser. Picture: Purwell School AssociationThe cake sale was a huge success, raising more than £420 for the fundraiser. Picture: Purwell School Association

"I was shocked, but very, very proud of the amount we raised," Amanda said.

"The kids obviously loved the dressing up and we hope to get many more events going in the future," she added.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Hitchin man hails ‘catch of a lifetime’ after reeling in one of Europe’s biggest ever catfish

The Mandarin Catfish is a rare breed of wels catfish native to Europe. Picture: Robert Webb

Herts police praise ‘life-saving’ mobile phone app which reveals your location in three words

Herts police have been using what3words as a key tool in their 999 response strategy. Picture: What3words

Former nurse at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital suspended amid ‘serious concerns’

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo

Long delays on A602 in Stevenage towards Hitchin

There are long delays on the A602 in Stevenage

Gosmore farmer whose body was found on a riverbank ‘got estranged wife’s lover sacked from his job’

Gosmore farmer William 'Bill' Taylor, and police at the scene where his body was found. Picture: Herts police & Danny Loo

Most Read

Hitchin man hails ‘catch of a lifetime’ after reeling in one of Europe’s biggest ever catfish

The Mandarin Catfish is a rare breed of wels catfish native to Europe. Picture: Robert Webb

Herts police praise ‘life-saving’ mobile phone app which reveals your location in three words

Herts police have been using what3words as a key tool in their 999 response strategy. Picture: What3words

Former nurse at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital suspended amid ‘serious concerns’

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo

Long delays on A602 in Stevenage towards Hitchin

There are long delays on the A602 in Stevenage

Gosmore farmer whose body was found on a riverbank ‘got estranged wife’s lover sacked from his job’

Gosmore farmer William 'Bill' Taylor, and police at the scene where his body was found. Picture: Herts police & Danny Loo

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin school raises more than £400 for Super Seraph’s medical bills

Purwell's pupils turned out in force for the Super Seraph fundraiser. Picture: Purwell School Association

Appeal for musician to lead newly-created Stevenage choir

A newly-created Stevenage choir is appealing for a leader. Picture: Jan Ambler.

League Two: Forest Green Rovers 0 Stevenage 0

Stevenage keeper Paul Farman (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Letchworth artist sculpts life-size Ebenezer Howard statue

Letchworth artist Peter Colvin and Chair of the Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation with life-size Ebenezer Howard statue at the Spriella Building. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation

Stevenage charity opens fourth library in deprived Kenyan community

Villagers decorated the shipping container with colourful handprints. Picture: Lenka McAlinden.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists