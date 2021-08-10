Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Shining stars come together for hospice's Sunset Walk fundraiser

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 12:38 PM August 10, 2021   
Sunset Starlight Walk - Garden House Hospice Care walk to raise funds for patient care

Garden House Hospice Care's Sunset Starlight Walk 2021 saw fundraisers pound the streets to raise cash for patient care in North Herts. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Families and friends from North Hertfordshire pounded some beautifully lit paths on Saturday evening, as Garden House Hospice Care’s Sunset Starlight Walk returned. 

More than 300 people took part in the Letchworth-based hospice’s popular 7.5-mile community stroll - many of whom were walking in memory of family, friends and other loved ones no longer with us.

Sunset Starlight Walk - Garden House Hospice Care walk to raise funds for patient care

Garden House Hospice Care's Sunset Starlight Walk 2021 saw fundraisers pound the streets to raise cash for patient care in North Herts. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Starting and finishing at Mercure Letchworth Hall Hotel, the sunset walk lead participants through the stunning local countryside in Letchworth and Hitchin, to enjoy breathtaking views, with a number of special stations along the way.

This included the Path of Light, where people lit a candle in memory of a loved one and then followed a 1km section of the Letchworth Greenway, with the route lit with lights to guide them. The fountain at Broadway Gardens was aglow in GHHC colours.

The event raised more than £20,000, which will help the hospice support local families in need of care.

Sunset Starlight Walk - Garden House Hospice Care walk to raise funds for patient care.

Garden House Hospice Care's Sunset Starlight Walk 2021 saw fundraisers pound the streets to raise cash for patient care in North Herts - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Jake Amos, event manager at Garden House Hospice Care, said: “We are delighted with the successful return of our Sunset Starlight Walk.

Sunset Starlight Walk - Garden House Hospice Care walk to raise funds for patient care.

Garden House Hospice Care's Sunset Starlight Walk 2021 saw fundraisers pound the streets to raise cash for patient care in North Herts. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"After a year unlike any other, to have so many people of all ages join us for this COVID-secure sunset stroll around our local countryside was wonderful and we’ve already had some great feedback.


Sunset Starlight Walk - Garden House Hospice Care walk to raise funds for patient care.

Garden House Hospice Care's Sunset Starlight Walk 2021 saw fundraisers pound the streets to raise cash for patient care in North Herts. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Most Read

  1. 1 Police launch criminal investigation after foaming fountain prank
  2. 2 Driver who failed to stop after hitting cyclist sentenced
  3. 3 Drugs raid carried out by police after tip off
  1. 4 Stevenage theft 'spoilt' community garden project
  2. 5 Boy with muscular dystrophy in urgent need after four years living in hostel
  3. 6 Live blog: Stevenage and North Herts A-level results 2021
  4. 7 Rescue cat saved from death row needs forever home
  5. 8 River Beane set for major restoration work to improve chalk stream health
  6. 9 'A better place for the local community': Mural celebrating town's history unveiled at Hitchin station
  7. 10 Comedian Richard Herring's charity run after life saved

“Whether taking part in memory of a loved one or just enjoying the walk, the fresh air and the sunset views, every penny raised by our participants will help us to continue providing free hospice care to patients and their families across North Herts, Stevenage and beyond.”

Sunset Starlight Walk - Garden House Hospice Care walk to raise funds for patient care.

Garden House Hospice Care's Sunset Starlight Walk 2021 saw fundraisers pound the streets to raise cash for patient care in North Herts. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

This event could not have taken part without the help volunteers, businesses and groups, including Mercure Letchworth Hall Hotel, Coulter Electrical Contractors, Asgard Inventories, North Herts District Council and the Friends of Garden House Hospice Care.

Sunset Starlight Walk - Garden House Hospice Care walk to raise funds for patient care.

Garden House Hospice Care's Sunset Starlight Walk 2021 saw fundraisers pound the streets to raise cash for patient care in North Herts. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

GHHC's other challenges coming up include The Great Hertfordshire AONB Marathon on  August 22 - which offers a 10K route and marathon options - The Big Swim - a swimming challenge with multiple distances on September 4 - and the Pedal for Pounds  cycle ride on September 12 - with 30, 50 and 100-mile routes available.

Sunset Starlight Walk - Garden House Hospice Care raise funds for patient care

Garden House Hospice Care's Sunset Starlight Walk 2021 saw fundraisers pound the streets to raise cash for patient care in North Herts. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

For further details and to register, go to www.ghhospicecare.org.uk/support-us/events

Sunset Starlight Walk - Garden House Hospice Care walk to raise funds for patient care.

Garden House Hospice Care's Sunset Starlight Walk 2021 saw fundraisers pound the streets to raise cash for patient care in North Herts. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Sunset Starlight Walk - Garden House Hospice Care walk to raise funds for patient care.

Garden House Hospice Care's Sunset Starlight Walk 2021 saw fundraisers pound the streets to raise cash for patient care in North Herts. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Sunset Starlight Walk - Garden House Hospice Care walk to raise funds for patient care.

Garden House Hospice Care's Sunset Starlight Walk 2021 saw fundraisers pound the streets to raise cash for patient care in North Herts. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Sunset Starlight Walk - Garden House Hospice Care walk to raise funds for patient care.

Garden House Hospice Care's Sunset Starlight Walk 2021 saw fundraisers pound the streets to raise cash for patient care in North Herts. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Sunset Starlight Walk - Garden House Hospice Care walk to raise funds for patient care.

Garden House Hospice Care's Sunset Starlight Walk 2021 saw fundraisers pound the streets to raise cash for patient care in North Herts. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

GHHC Sunset Starlight Walk

Sunset Starlight Walk - Credit: Martin Wootton Photography

GHHC's Sunset Starlight Walk 

GHHC's Sunset Starlight Walk - Credit: Martin Wootton Photography


 

Charity News
Letchworth Garden City News
North Herts News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Luton crown court

Luton Crown Court

Hitchin teenager convicted of raping three young people

Court reporter

Logo Icon
Police stock

Man arrested after fatal crash

Bianca Wild

person
Stotfold Road is closed in both directions - motorists are advised to avoid the area. Picture: Archa

Ambulance called after vehicle collides with lamppost in Stevenage

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Arsenal fan Danny Bailey

Tributes paid to Arsenal fan who died of COVID-19 'caught at Euros final'

Emma Bartholomew and Dan Mountney

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus