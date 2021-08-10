Published: 12:38 PM August 10, 2021

Garden House Hospice Care's Sunset Starlight Walk 2021 saw fundraisers pound the streets to raise cash for patient care in North Herts. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Families and friends from North Hertfordshire pounded some beautifully lit paths on Saturday evening, as Garden House Hospice Care’s Sunset Starlight Walk returned.

More than 300 people took part in the Letchworth-based hospice’s popular 7.5-mile community stroll - many of whom were walking in memory of family, friends and other loved ones no longer with us.

Starting and finishing at Mercure Letchworth Hall Hotel, the sunset walk lead participants through the stunning local countryside in Letchworth and Hitchin, to enjoy breathtaking views, with a number of special stations along the way.

This included the Path of Light, where people lit a candle in memory of a loved one and then followed a 1km section of the Letchworth Greenway, with the route lit with lights to guide them. The fountain at Broadway Gardens was aglow in GHHC colours.

The event raised more than £20,000, which will help the hospice support local families in need of care.

Jake Amos, event manager at Garden House Hospice Care, said: “We are delighted with the successful return of our Sunset Starlight Walk.

"After a year unlike any other, to have so many people of all ages join us for this COVID-secure sunset stroll around our local countryside was wonderful and we’ve already had some great feedback.





“Whether taking part in memory of a loved one or just enjoying the walk, the fresh air and the sunset views, every penny raised by our participants will help us to continue providing free hospice care to patients and their families across North Herts, Stevenage and beyond.”

This event could not have taken part without the help volunteers, businesses and groups, including Mercure Letchworth Hall Hotel, Coulter Electrical Contractors, Asgard Inventories, North Herts District Council and the Friends of Garden House Hospice Care.

GHHC's other challenges coming up include The Great Hertfordshire AONB Marathon on August 22 - which offers a 10K route and marathon options - The Big Swim - a swimming challenge with multiple distances on September 4 - and the Pedal for Pounds cycle ride on September 12 - with 30, 50 and 100-mile routes available.

For further details and to register, go to www.ghhospicecare.org.uk/support-us/events.

