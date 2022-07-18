The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Whitwell Steam and Country Fair raises £1,000 for Sue Ryder

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 3:30 PM July 18, 2022
Beki Small and Dave Carter at the Sue Ryder stall at Whitwell Steam Fair

Beki Small and Dave Carter at the Sue Ryder stall at Whitwell Steam Fair - Credit: Sue Ryder

The Whitwell Steam and Country Fair has donated £1,000 to Sue Ryder Neurological Care Centre. 

The Hertfordshire-based centre provides specialist care for people with a range of neurological conditions such as Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s and multiple sclerosis.

The Whitwell Steam and Country Fair has been running for over 20 years.  Every year the fair committee selects charities that will benefit from the money raised by the fair and this year Sue Ryder is "delighted" to be one of their chosen charity partners.

Sally Davies, regional neurological director, said: “I would like to express my heartfelt thanks, on behalf of the whole team at the centre, for this generous donation.  

"It is fantastic that the fair committee recognised the crucial work that we do here at Sue Ryder Neurological Care Centre Stagenhoe and the money will have a hugely positive impact on the lives of the residents, helping both their physical and emotional wellbeing.

Richard Hill, chair of the Whitwell Steam and Country Fair committee, said: “As a prominent local event the Whitwell Steam and Country Fair is proud to support the vital work of Sue Ryder Neurological Care Centre Stagenhoe."

"The care and support the residents at the centre receive is amazing and the whole committee are so pleased to be able to make this donation.”

