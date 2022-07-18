The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Hospice CEO stepping down after seven years at the helm

Georgia Barrow

Published: 1:00 PM July 18, 2022
Garden House Hospice Care's CEO Sue Plummer has announced she will step down from her role later this year

Garden House Hospice Care's CEO, Sue Plummer, has announced she will step down from the position, having accepted a new role at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

She will leave the Letchworth-based hospice after seven successful years, increasing the range of services available to patients and their loved ones in response to the growing need for end-of-life care, and driving growth in income.

During her tenure she has overseen innovation such as the introduction of the Compassionate Neighbours scheme, dementia and frailty services, and most recently she has steered the organisation through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sue said: “I feel very proud and privileged to have worked with such a committed team of employees, volunteers, and trustees. It is never an easy decision to make when leaving a charity and cause that you strongly support and believe in, but after an incredible seven years developing services for people across North Herts and Stevenage, I feel the time is right for both me and the organisation.

"The hospice is in a strong position, and it is now time for another person to develop the next phase and its future.

“Garden House Hospice Care will remain an organisation I continue to be passionate about and I will continue to be their biggest advocate.”

Sue will be re-joining the NHS in October.

Steve Mellish, Garden House Hospice Care chairman, described Sue's contributions as "exemplary", and said she had provided "excellent leadership".

“We are really grateful for Sue’s commitment and ongoing support," he said.

"With our new three year strategy, launching in the autumn it is an exciting time for someone to join the organisation.”

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald, who has worked with Sue on a number of projects, added: "Sue has done great work for the Garden House and should be very proud of her time in charge. 

"I understand she is moving on to a new challenge in Bedford and I wish her well in her endeavours."

The charity has begun its search for a new chief executive.

