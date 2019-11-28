Advanced search

Students in Stevenage lobby government to take urgent action over climate crisis

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 November 2019

Students are demonstrating in Stevenage as part of a national campaign calling on the government to declare a climate emergency and take meaningful action. Picture: Pixabay

A demonstration in Stevenage today is one of many being held across the country by students calling for the government to take urgent action to address the climate crisis.

The UK Student Climate Network - which is behind the co-ordinated demonstrations - is a movement of young people formed in December last year.

The network has co-ordinated more than 550 demonstrations and has four clear demands. They are that the government declares a climate emergency and implements a Green New Deal; that the education system is reformed to teach young people about the urgency, severity and scientific basis of the climate crisis; that the government communicate the severity of the ecological crisis and the necessity to act now to the general public; and that the government incorporates youth views into policy-making and brings the voting age down to 16.

The demonstration in Stevenage town centre will take place between 9am and 11am.

Zain Gibson, 17, from Stevenage, is taking part. He said: "Striking brings us together. You can see how powerful we can be and it brings about more hope for our future.

"With the upcoming General Election, not many of us are voters yet. It seems more important than ever in the UK to strike today. The wrong vote could cost our lives."

Alyssa Butterfield, 17, also from Stevenage, added: "We urgently need systematic change. Our future is in the hands of those in power and we must act to make sure our future is safe."

Courtney McEwan, another 17-year-old from the town, said: "We can't let the government do this to us. These people don't care. We need to rise and fight for our planet."

