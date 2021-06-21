Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Police officer's 'text book first aid' saves life of elderly man

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 10:15 AM June 21, 2021    Updated: 10:20 AM June 21, 2021
File photo dated 02/11/11 of a police officer using a radio. A third of officers from one UK police

PC Jonny Senior, 28, attended a call from a concerned woman in Stevenage, reporting that her partner was not breathing - Credit: PA

A quick-thinking student police officer has been praised for saving a man’s life in Stevenage, after he began bleeding profusely. 

On Thursday, June 17, PC Jonny Senior attended a call from a concerned woman reporting that her partner was not breathing.  

The 28-year-old officer performed basic first aid on the man - a move the ambulance crew believes saved his life.

Inspector Matt Barton explained: “PC Senior was the first officer on scene and when he arrived he established that the elderly man had a significant arterial bleed to his arm, where his dialysis machine had accidentally dislodged."

“PC Senior applied a tourniquet to the patient’s arm to stem the bleeding, he also applied a bandage to stop the bleeding, all the while giving reassurance to the patient and his family.

You may also want to watch:

“When the ambulance crew arrived, they said he had saved the man’s life.”

East Herts chief inspector Stuart Orton said: “We are all incredibly proud of Jonny. He remained calm under pressure, gave text book emergency first aid, and thanks to his quick-thinking when the paramedics took over the patient’s care, they said he had saved the man’s life.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man jailed after attacking victim with glass bottle in hotel room
  2. 2 Police officer's 'text book first aid' saves life of elderly man
  3. 3 Hundreds of council flats placed on 24-hour watch over fire concerns
  1. 4 Aldi eyes new Hertfordshire store locations
  2. 5 Man arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure following incident near splash park
  3. 6 Have your say on proposals for 18 new flats on Kwik Fit site
  4. 7 Harry Styles and Emma Corrin snap confirms 'My Policeman' filming at Hitchin pool
  5. 8 Schoolchildren transform underpass into art gallery to mark Clean Air Day
  6. 9 MBE is an incredible honour, says Lister nurse Lizzie
  7. 10 Help transform overgrown land into outdoor classroom

“First aid training is a vital part of our student officers’ training and this incident demonstrated why it is so vital.”

East Herts PC Senior, who has been awarded a ‘Good Work Minute’ by Local Policing Command Superintendent Nev Hanks, said: “I wasn’t expecting anything apart from maybe a pat on the back and a good feeling at the end of the day. The family were very thankful to me and the team.”

He said his police and army first aid training had given him the confidence to give an immediate response.

“It was lucky I was there covering Stevenage as I’m usually in East Herts,” explained the former soldier, who served five and half years as a Corporal in the British Army before joining the police force 11 months ago.

“I didn’t know what I was walking in to, I was told he wasn’t breathing, but my main priority was the massive haemorrhage.

"I gloved up, applied a clotting gauze to the wound, a tourniquet to his upper arm and a bandage once the bleeding was stemmed. I’d been there 4 or 5 minutes when the ambulance crew arrived, I updated them and they gave me a thumbs up and said I’d saved his life.

"Thankfully he was stable and talking when I left them to it.”

Hertfordshire Constabularly
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

31-year-old Christopher Hewett was described as a "wonderful son" by his family

Updated

Teen in murder investigation faces no further action

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Close-up of Tarla Turkish restaurant sign in Stevenage Old Town

Stevenage Borough Council

Restaurant's plans 'will add interest' to streetscene

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
The view looking east from the top of St Mary's church tower towards Windmill Hill

Teenager left shaken after robbery in Hitchin

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Hudson Streatfield, 6, had never cut his luscious locks - and braved the chop for the Little Princess Trust

Stevenage lad donates 22 inches of hair to the Little Princess Trust

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus