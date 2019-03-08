Will you sign up for hospice Strictly event?

Liz and Michael will be taking part in Strictly Come Movies for Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care Archant

Garden House Hospice Care is calling all Strictly fans to sign up of their latest fundraising effort, as the hit BBC show returns to our screens this evening.

Strictly Come Jive & Swing 2018. Picture: Andrew Hyde Strictly Come Jive & Swing 2018. Picture: Andrew Hyde

The hospice is giving 10 acts the chance to swap their slippers for sequins and join them on November 2 for its very own version of the competition, Strictly Come Movies.

Event organiser Jake Amos said: "We have an exciting opportunity for ten acts to take part in this year's show.

"Whether you have two left feet or are a dab hand at dad dancing, we'd love you to join us! You don't have to have any previous dance experience, simply choose your favourite movie dance to perform or pick a style and our professional teacher will make sure you are prepared for our grand finale."

So far, Uma Thurman and John Travolta's Pulp Fiction performance has already been bagged by contestants Liz Peel and Michael Broadbent, who have already signed up for Strictly Come Movies.

Liz works in the voluntary services team at the Letchworth-based hospice and completed a Borneo trek to raise money last year.

Michael, a financial consultant, also recently took part in a London to Paris bike ride.

He said: "I haven't done any dancing for many years, but I'm looking forward to trying something new and helping to raise much-needed funds for the hospice."

Joining Liz and Michael will be a group of four local ladies who will be learning the tap routine from La La Land.

All participants will receive lessons ahead of the event at the Spirella Building in Letchworth on November 2.

Dancers will also receive comments from the judging panel, Love Island finalist and face of Pretty Little Thing, Molly-Mae Hague, ex-Arsenal footballer Ian Allinson, Comet and Royston Crow editor Nick Gill and hospice chairman John Procter.

If you're interested in dancing at this year's event and would like to sign up to be one of the 10 performing acts, contact Jake Amos on jake.amos@ghhospicecare.org.uk or call the fundraising team on 01462 679540.

Audience tickets for Strictly Come Movies are £15 and can be purchase online at ghhospicecare.org.uk.