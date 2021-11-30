Dancing queen set to match all sponsorship raised for hospice

Revinder Kaur Basra-Sodhi is one of 10 people taking part in Strictly Come Bhangra in aid of Garden House Hospice Care on Saturday - Credit: Revinder Kaur Basra-Sodhi

A charity champion has pledged to match the sponsorship she raises through a dance competition for Garden House Hospice Care, after experiencing both its patient care and volunteering.

Revinder Kaur Basra-Sodhi, from Clifton, is one of 10 acts performing a variety of bhangra-inspired dance routines at Strictly Come Bhangra, which takes place at Kingshott School in Hitchin from 6pm on Saturday.

Revinder, who previously lived in Letchworth for 24 years, said: “As soon as I heard about Strictly Come Bhangra I was hooked and wanted to take part. Having been born in Hitchin and now living locally, I thought it would be great to give back to the local community at the age of 47.

“Garden House Hospice Care was the charity of choice at a previous employer and we enjoyed a couple of volunteering days at the Distribution Centre in Letchworth, sorting donations and helping out however we could. The joy we had on that day converted me to a hospice supporter.

“Since then my uncle also passed away at the hospice just after moving in and the help and support provided by the Hospice, even just for a few hours, was truly incredible.

"That’s why we are offering to match all the sponsorship I receive for this event and double the donations, to help make as much of a difference as possible.”

Revinder is approaching the competition with a positive frame of mind and some previous history having won a talent show in San Diego back in 2016, but only one special individual has seen her dance so far this time.

I’ve kept my routine for this Saturday night a secret and only my dog Rico has seen it," she said.

"My family and friends know what music to expect but that’s all they know. I hope it will be a great surprise on the night and I look forward to raising as much as possible for the hospice.”

Audience tickets for Strictly Come Dancing cost £15 per person (free for under-fives) and entry includes free street food from renowned caterers, Punjabi Kitchen.

Hitchin-based dance group Dance Fusion will open the show with a fusion of bhangra, Bollywood and pop music, while also providing an opportunity during the half time interval for audience members to learn a short dance routine.

Among the judges will be Harjap Bhangal, a UK immigration lawyer who regularly features on various national TV and radio shows.

Jake Amos, event manager at Garden House Hospice Care, said: “Strictly Come Bhangra is a new event for the hospice but one that promises an evening of great family entertainment as talented local acts of all ages look to dance their way to being crowned champions of the dancefloor.

"The community has really embraced the night with fantastic interest from participants and audience members alike and we can’t wait to welcome everyone.

“In addition to our outstanding dance acts and fantastic caterers, we are particularly pleased to welcome Harjap as one of our guest judges.

"Away from his immigration and media work Harjap has learnt to ballroom dance and having previously participated in a similar competition and regularly hosted charitable events, we know he will be a brilliant addition to Strictly Come Bhangra.

“Every penny raised, whether through audience tickets or sponsorship of our amazing dance acts really does help us provide support to families in need of our care. Please spread the word with your family, friends and colleagues and join us for this evening.”

Tickets can be purchased in advance via the hospice website or on the door on the night.

Doors open at 6pm, the competition starts at 7pm and the event will conclude at 10pm.