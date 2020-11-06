Advanced search

Police patrols to increase as third Stevenage schoolgirl reportedly followed by stranger

PUBLISHED: 13:10 06 November 2020

Another schoolgirl from Stevenage has reported being followed by a stranger near Chells Way and Raleigh Crescent. Picture: Google

Another schoolgirl from Stevenage has reported being followed by a stranger near Chells Way and Raleigh Crescent. Picture: Google

Archant

Police officers will be ramp up school patrols in Stevenage after a schoolgirl reported being followed by a stranger yesterday, the third time such an incident has happened in the town in a month.

Stevenage police are investigating after a secondary school pupil reported she was followed by a man as she walked home from school yesterday afternoon, between 3.10 and 3.20pm.

The girl, 12, noticed a man behind her as she walked along Chells Way, down Drakes Drive and Raleigh Crescent.

When she arrived home, she tried to take a photo of the man on her phone as he moved away.

The man was described as white, around 60 years old, and of plump build.

He was between 5ft 6in and 5ft 7in tall, with either grey hair or possibly bald, and grey stubble. He was wearing a grey hoody, black jogging bottoms and black gloves.

You may also want to watch:

Stevenage’s Chief Inspector Simon Tabert said: “We are taking this seriously, investigating thoroughly by reviewing CCTV footage, speaking to local residents and increasing police patrols in the area.

“There may be an innocent explanation and I would like to identify this man so we can rule out any criminal intent.

“If you recognise the description, saw anything, or, indeed if this was you, please come forward and speak to us.

“We’ve had two similar incidents in Stevenage in the last five weeks but all with different descriptions.”

Last month, we reported that an 11-year-old girl was also approched by a stranger after school in Stanley Road, as well as a headteacher warning of a similar incident just a week later.

“I want to reassure local people that we treat reports of this kind very seriously and will thoroughly investigate the matter,” Ch Insp Tabert continued.

“The girl, who was frightened but not harmed, did the right thing, going straight home and raising the alarm.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage school closed as ‘high number’ of pupils forced to self-isolate

Stevenage's Giles Junior School will be closed to all pupils for the next two days. Picture: Archant

Arrest made after woman sexually assaulted in Stevenage

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an incident outside Sainbury's in Hitchin Road, Stevenage. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Latest figures for Stevenage and North Herts ahead of national lockdown

The latest COVID-19 statistics show a slight rise in Stevenage and North Herts. Picture: RADAR

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage school closed as ‘high number’ of pupils forced to self-isolate

Stevenage's Giles Junior School will be closed to all pupils for the next two days. Picture: Archant

Arrest made after woman sexually assaulted in Stevenage

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an incident outside Sainbury's in Hitchin Road, Stevenage. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Latest figures for Stevenage and North Herts ahead of national lockdown

The latest COVID-19 statistics show a slight rise in Stevenage and North Herts. Picture: RADAR

Latest from the The Comet

Police patrols to increase as third Stevenage schoolgirl reportedly followed by stranger

Another schoolgirl from Stevenage has reported being followed by a stranger near Chells Way and Raleigh Crescent. Picture: Google

Care home recognised in Pride of Britain Awards by Labour leader Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer visited Garden City Court in September. Picture: Jordan Curtis Hughes

Black Voice Letchworth holds first leadership meeting to work with councils to tackle issues

Issues, solutions, actions, was the theme around the inaugural Black Voice Letchworth meeting with our leaders in Hertfordshire. Picture: Micaelia Clarke

Police appeal for witnesses after break-in at Hitchin youth centre

Creatives, which is based in Churchgate Shopping Centre, Hitchin was broken into ahead of the second lockdown. Picture: Danny Loo

Youngsters lead Blueharts in to break with double success setting up more huge games

The U18 girls’ squad at Blueharts who beat St Albans in the National Junior Championship.