Police patrols to increase as third Stevenage schoolgirl reportedly followed by stranger

Another schoolgirl from Stevenage has reported being followed by a stranger near Chells Way and Raleigh Crescent. Picture: Google Archant

Police officers will be ramp up school patrols in Stevenage after a schoolgirl reported being followed by a stranger yesterday, the third time such an incident has happened in the town in a month.

Stevenage police are investigating after a secondary school pupil reported she was followed by a man as she walked home from school yesterday afternoon, between 3.10 and 3.20pm.

The girl, 12, noticed a man behind her as she walked along Chells Way, down Drakes Drive and Raleigh Crescent.

When she arrived home, she tried to take a photo of the man on her phone as he moved away.

The man was described as white, around 60 years old, and of plump build.

He was between 5ft 6in and 5ft 7in tall, with either grey hair or possibly bald, and grey stubble. He was wearing a grey hoody, black jogging bottoms and black gloves.

Stevenage’s Chief Inspector Simon Tabert said: “We are taking this seriously, investigating thoroughly by reviewing CCTV footage, speaking to local residents and increasing police patrols in the area.

“There may be an innocent explanation and I would like to identify this man so we can rule out any criminal intent.

“If you recognise the description, saw anything, or, indeed if this was you, please come forward and speak to us.

“We’ve had two similar incidents in Stevenage in the last five weeks but all with different descriptions.”

Last month, we reported that an 11-year-old girl was also approched by a stranger after school in Stanley Road, as well as a headteacher warning of a similar incident just a week later.

“I want to reassure local people that we treat reports of this kind very seriously and will thoroughly investigate the matter,” Ch Insp Tabert continued.

“The girl, who was frightened but not harmed, did the right thing, going straight home and raising the alarm.”